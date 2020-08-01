Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Through whatever, Crider anxious to see 6th season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cody Crider is willing to do the hard stuff in order to see a sixth college football season this fall.

It won't be up to him, of course. COVID-19 has already stalled the St. Louis Cardinals' season and shut down more than a dozen FBS teams' summer workouts. Five FCS leagues have already called off the fall. You wish the Saluki football season was up to Crider, a sixth-year outside linebacker from Mayfield, Kentucky, who has overcome three ACL surgeries. He is fast. He can tackle. And if SIU plays this fall, he wants desperately to lead this program back to the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

"We want to be out there playing football," Crider said on a teleconference with local media Saturday. "We know that there are some risks, but, ultimately, we want to play football, and we have to trust the administration to do their part, and the protocols that we have put in place, and just focus on winning football games."

Crider is willing to adjust to the new face shields on every Salukis' helmet. He's willing to trade his helmet for a face mask on the field so he's protected at all times. He's willing to use an outdoor tent on one side of Saluki Stadium that has essentially replaced their locker room, which is now divided into two big meeting rooms. He's willing to compete every day even though he may not even start this season.