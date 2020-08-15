Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Touch of Nature used to host Saluki Football

Craig hit the sign by accident with his mower, but, after brushing it off, realized he had a kind of a historical relic. Rushing, a Pinckneyville native, was a four-sport athlete at SIU in the late 1950s. He lettered in football, basketball, track and field and wrestling. In 1959 he won a conference title in wrestling and reached the NCAA quarterfinals. He was a three-time all-conference football player and was inducted into the SIU Hall of Fame in its inaugural class in 1978, with Walt Frazier, Jim Hart, James McAndrew, Jim Lovin, Charlie "Chico" Vaughn and Glenn "Abe" Martin, among others.

Rushing played 10 seasons in the NFL after graduating from SIU in 1959, competing for the Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals.

After Craig realized what he had, he made sure it went somewhere where it would be cherished. He contacted Rushing's widow, and sent it to her.

Roger Smith, a certified arborist who is working to clear some trees for the trail, enjoys working by the historic field.

"As I understand it, the players had to be camp counselors while they were here," he said. "That was part of the deal. They'd come over here, practice a few hours a day, and be camp counselors five or six hours a day. Some were lifeguards. They took care of some of the campers in August and September, going into their football season."

The open field where SIU football used to train will no longer be open in a couple of weeks, however. As part of a new mountain bike trail at Touch of Nature, the facility is going to install some warm-up humps at the old Rushing Field for potential racers. The trail, which will stretch more than six miles around the field, is expected to be completed by October.

