Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Tough to compare trio to 2008 class

Troy D'Amico and Scottie Ebube are two of the highest-ranked players to sign with SIU's men's basketball team since 2008, but resist the urge to compare the Salukis' 2021 class with one of their best ever.
In terms of state championships and accolades, SIU's 2008 class with Kevin Dillard, Ryan Hare, Anthony Booker, Torres Roundtree and Justin Bocot will win a lot of arguments about the best classes ever. Dillard, the first Illinois Mr. Basketball to ever sign with SIU, became the Salukis' leading scorer and won the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year Award. He also led the team in assists, with 129 in 31 games, but people forget he also had 101 turnovers for the 13-18 club that featured Carlton Fay, Tony Boyle, current SIU coach Bryan Mullins and the toughest schedule ever.
Hare, a tough lefty who won a state championship at Chicago Marshall High School, started most of the year and was one of my favorite players on that squad. Booker and Roundtree won a state championship at McCluer North (Missouri) High School, and Bocot was a talented lefty from Bloomington. They were the most heralded class in years, at SIU and in the MVC, but they flopped. Dillard transferred to Dayton after his sophomore year, helping the Flyers reach the NCAA Tournament. Hare got into trouble and left the team. Roundtree left. Booker transferred to Iowa State, where he also reached the NCAA Tournament in a different uniform. Bocot was the only one left by the time he was a senior.
With Mullins, Fay and Boyle, not to mention veteran Wesley Clemmons, the 2008 class didn't have to be stars. Obviously, they would play a big role — you figured Dillard would start with Mullins, and either Hare or Roundtree would break in — but if Mullins didn't miss the last third of the season with an injury the numbers may have been different. Dillard may very well still been the leading scorer, but the team probably wouldn't have dropped six of seven games before winning its last two of the regular season.
Chris Lowery, SIU's coach at the time, scheduled big that season, with the veteran core and the talented freshman class. The Salukis rallied to beat UMass at home to win a spot in the 2K Classic in New York City, where they met No. 10 Duke. SIU lost 83-58 after a fairly even first half, but then ran into No. 4 UCLA, which was upset by unranked Michigan in the other game. The Salukis fell by 17, then had to take on Western Kentucky on the road, Saint Louis and Nevada on the road. They lost to a great St. Mary's (California) team that featured Patty Mills at Conseco Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Pacers, and entered conference play 5-6.
D'Amico, a 6-foot-7 forward from Niles Notre Dame High School, and Ebube, a 6-8 center at Mundelein, will certainly challenge for minutes in 2021-22 but will also have everyone on the current roster to battle. Same with guard Foster Wonders, the Upper Peninsula Player of the Year the last two years in Michigan who might be the best player in the class. All three guys will be candidates for their state's player of the year award, but understand Rolling Meadows' Max Christie, a Michigan State signee, will probably win Illinois Mr. Basketball and junior Emoni Bates will certainly win Michigan Mr. Basketball.
Make no mistake, though. With Marcus Domask, Lance Jones and Trent Brown all juniors in 2021-22, this group will help solidify a foundation that may be able to break through a postseason drought that will reach 13 years in March.
"This '21 class, I've said it before, is the first time as a coaching staff, as a program, we've really been able to build relationships for a long period of time with the student-athletes, with their families, get to know them," Mullins said during a teleconference with local media Thursday. "So, to be able to really target a couple key guys that we really wanted, that we thought were great fits for our program, to be able to get them committed and have them as excited as they are with their families, I just think it's a great foundation moving forward."
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.
