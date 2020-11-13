Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Tough to compare trio to 2008 class

With Mullins, Fay and Boyle, not to mention veteran Wesley Clemmons, the 2008 class didn't have to be stars. Obviously, they would play a big role — you figured Dillard would start with Mullins, and either Hare or Roundtree would break in — but if Mullins didn't miss the last third of the season with an injury the numbers may have been different. Dillard may very well still been the leading scorer, but the team probably wouldn't have dropped six of seven games before winning its last two of the regular season.

Chris Lowery, SIU's coach at the time, scheduled big that season, with the veteran core and the talented freshman class. The Salukis rallied to beat UMass at home to win a spot in the 2K Classic in New York City, where they met No. 10 Duke. SIU lost 83-58 after a fairly even first half, but then ran into No. 4 UCLA, which was upset by unranked Michigan in the other game. The Salukis fell by 17, then had to take on Western Kentucky on the road, Saint Louis and Nevada on the road. They lost to a great St. Mary's (California) team that featured Patty Mills at Conseco Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Pacers, and entered conference play 5-6.