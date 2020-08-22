Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Valley Football needs to shorten spring schedule

Their shortened conference schedules give their players a fighting chance of competing for a playoff spot in the spring, finishing early enough where they will be able to go right into summer conditioning, and, hopefully, getting a bit of a break before the fall starts up again. COVID-19 permitting, of course, because if we're in the same position we are today, we might be looking at summer football across the country. Wear a mask, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, and hopefully we have something similar to a flu shot, at least, to battle this thing come January.

The MVFC has two distinct problems with playing only six or seven conference games in the spring: talent and geography. Five of the league's 11 teams are projected to be among the best 20 in the country, and SIU is one of them. North Dakota State has simply won 37 games in a row heading into this year and will certainly make another deep run in the playoffs. Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Illinois State and the Salukis, too, which could turn a seven-game conference season into a 10, 11 or 12-game season that stretches into late May. Still doable, as far as finishing in time to try to get some summer conditioning in, recover, and get ready for the 2021 fall, but, difficult.