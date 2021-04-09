Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Weber leading Salukis' offensive charge

J.T. Weber called it another year as a Division I player and more maturity at the plate. You can call the Metropolis native's start dangerous to others.

Weber was already leading the Salukis (21-6, 4-4 Missouri Valley Conference) in home runs heading into the final game of their four-game series against Illinois State Sunday. Then he hit two out. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior was fifth on the team in RBIs until he tied a school record with eight in SIU's 14-11 loss to the Redbirds at Jones Stadium.

"Just growing as a player and as a hitter," Weber said. "This is my fourth year as a player at Division I. It just comes with age a little bit. I've been around the park a while, so, just maturing as a hitter."

Weber finished the series against Illinois State 5 for 16 with three extra-base hits, two of them home runs on Sunday. Weber's grand slam in the fifth cut the Redbirds' lead to 8-4, but SIU's pitching ultimately couldn't keep it in the game.

Weber did his best to keep the Salukis afloat.

"I don't think he did anything dramatic with his swing," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "He's just a year more mature, offensively. He's an older player, has good bat-to-ball skills and when you can find the barrel like he's doing, you can do some damage."