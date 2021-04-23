Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Whatever you think, Salukis are in this year

I didn't watch Sunday's FCS playoff selection show on ESPNU because I didn't want to see the Salukis disappointed again.

I was out of town because of a funeral, anyway, but after noticing SIU's 55-48 win over Southeastern Louisiana, I knew the postseason was a possibility. Not a great possibility, because I couldn't find any national pundit that believed they would get into the shortened 16-team field, and they didn't have a playoff resume. And I'd seen a good playoff resume go to waste in 2019.

Yes, SIU beat four top 25 teams during its 5-3 fall/spring campaign in 2020-21, which, it should be noted, did not feature a COVID-19 miss. The Salukis were poised to play all 10 games on their schedule, but had to sit out a week after Illinois State and Western Illinois opted out. That probably didn't win any points with the FCS playoff selection committee, but it showed SIU was willing to play, and even went out of its way to get another opponent in the final weekend of the season.