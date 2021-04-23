Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: Whatever you think, Salukis are in this year

I didn't watch Sunday's FCS playoff selection show on ESPNU because I didn't want to see the Salukis disappointed again.
I was out of town because of a funeral, anyway, but after noticing SIU's 55-48 win over Southeastern Louisiana, I knew the postseason was a possibility. Not a great possibility, because I couldn't find any national pundit that believed they would get into the shortened 16-team field, and they didn't have a playoff resume. And I'd seen a good playoff resume go to waste in 2019.
Yes, SIU beat four top 25 teams during its 5-3 fall/spring campaign in 2020-21, which, it should be noted, did not feature a COVID-19 miss. The Salukis were poised to play all 10 games on their schedule, but had to sit out a week after Illinois State and Western Illinois opted out. That probably didn't win any points with the FCS playoff selection committee, but it showed SIU was willing to play, and even went out of its way to get another opponent in the final weekend of the season.
However, two teams that were in the top 25 at the time the Salukis beat them were out of the top 20 at the end of the season. Southeast Missouri State finished 4-4 overall and 4-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference, and fell out of the Stats Perform and coaches polls. Northern Iowa (3-4), which was fourth when the Salukis held on to win 17-16 at Saluki Stadium, was 24th in the coaches poll and 25th in the Stats poll Monday.
SIU won that game when the Panthers missed a chip-shot field goal in the final seconds. It was not as lucky at Missouri State (5-4, 5-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), which might have won its way into the playoffs with a 30-27 home win over the Salukis on March 27 on a last-second field goal. That defeat, coupled with the 44-3 blowout to sixth-ranked South Dakota State, at home, should have sealed SIU's fate. Beating a team that was ranked slightly ahead of it, Southeastern Louisiana, at home, after allowing 48 points, should not have swayed anyone.
But, karma is real, my friends. The selection committee taketh away, and the selection committee giveth.
In 2019, with two new coordinators and two FBS opponents on its schedule, SIU won five out of its last six games to finish a miraculous 7-5. The Salukis went 5-3 in the MVFC, tying for third place in the toughest league in the country, and took undefeated North Dakota State (which won the national championship) to a 21-7 game. SIU won four road games, and beat one top 25 team (18th-ranked Youngstown State in Carbondale, 35-10). The seven wins was the most the program had since 2013, and included one of the biggest wins in the FCS, a 45-20 crushing of UMass, an FBS program, that was one of three wins by an FCS team over an FBS team.
The committee was supposed to give that win credence. Instead, it passed the Salukis over, and the postseason drought continued.
Well, hello to 2021, the hardest year a team could ever make the postseason, and SIU found its way in. Now the Salukis have nothing to lose, and are about to give Weber State everything they have. And nothing will be disappointing about that.
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.