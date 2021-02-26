Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: When push comes to shove, Salukis pretty good

They didn't mean to lose the first game of a two-game weekend series, for the last four weekends, but when they did, the Salukis sure showed you what they're made of.

They're playing without their best player, Marcus Domask, who had missed the last 12 games heading into Friday's late tipoff at No. 21/22 Loyola (19-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference) and averages over 33 minutes a game. They have three seniors/grad transfers, and two of them have battled injuries most of the season, Jakolby Long and walk-on Will Keller, who is not supposed to play this season. They were already without their starting 5 man for this season, junior college transfer J.D. Muila, who was ranked the 24th-best JUCO player in the country when he signed with SIU. And nobody in the Valley has won the second game of a two-game series four times, when teams are supposed to be physically and emotionally spent.

Only one team has done it more than once, Northern Iowa, which has done it three times but not three weekends in a row.

"I think the identity is a resilient team made up of high-character guys who love to win," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Who will do what it takes. We're not just gonna win if we make 3s, we're not just gonna lose if we don't make 'em. We made four 3s (Monday against Valparaiso). We can win in different ways, and that's what you have to do in the Valley."