Sports Column | Todd Hefferman: When push comes to shove, Salukis pretty good

They didn't mean to lose the first game of a two-game weekend series, for the last four weekends, but when they did, the Salukis sure showed you what they're made of.
They're playing without their best player, Marcus Domask, who had missed the last 12 games heading into Friday's late tipoff at No. 21/22 Loyola (19-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference) and averages over 33 minutes a game. They have three seniors/grad transfers, and two of them have battled injuries most of the season, Jakolby Long and walk-on Will Keller, who is not supposed to play this season. They were already without their starting 5 man for this season, junior college transfer J.D. Muila, who was ranked the 24th-best JUCO player in the country when he signed with SIU. And nobody in the Valley has won the second game of a two-game series four times, when teams are supposed to be physically and emotionally spent.
Only one team has done it more than once, Northern Iowa, which has done it three times but not three weekends in a row.
"I think the identity is a resilient team made up of high-character guys who love to win," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Who will do what it takes. We're not just gonna win if we make 3s, we're not just gonna lose if we don't make 'em. We made four 3s (Monday against Valparaiso). We can win in different ways, and that's what you have to do in the Valley."
SIU (11-11, 5-11) has had to reinvent itself a few times this season. Early on, the Salukis were a high-scoring, 3-point shooting team that crushed teams off the free-throw line. In their first even games, all wins, SIU averaged 7.8 3s a game. The Salukis averaged 16.3 points per game at the free-throw line, nearly doubling their opponents' 8.6 points per game there. SIU made more than seven 3-pointers only eight more times since that 7-0 start.
Different people have arisen during the splits, which is what happens for most good teams. Forward Anthony D'Avanzo had seven points and four rebounds in the first game of SIU's weekend game against Northern Iowa, a 12-point defeat, and came back the next day with his only double-double of the season, 11 points and 10 boards, to help the Salukis to a three-point win. Sophomore guard Lance Jones, who SIU has leaned on more than ever this season, came back with 14 points and five rebounds after scoring two points and grabbing two boards in the opening game against Illinois State, helping SIU earn a split. His 21 points Monday helped the Salukis split with Valparaiso, and gave themselves at least a chance to escape the opening rounds of the MVC Tournament next week.
Jones called it a mindset to overcome whatever physical ailments linger after those first games. Mullins, about as competitive guy as there was when he played for SIU in the late 2000s, called it toughness.
"For our guys, they've always responded the right way. Obviously, we wish we could win the first game in those series, and it hasn't happened for us," Mullins said. "We've had stretches where we haven't executed, or played well that first game, but, I think, to come back, in some cases less than 24 hours, with a young group, and for them to be emotionally and physically ready to go, I think it speaks a lot about our guys in the locker room."
Loyola coach Porter Moser will be confident Saturday if his Ramblers take care of SIU Friday night, by a small margin or a big one. But he also knows the team's history, no matter the odds.
"We're not surprised, with how hard they're playing, how tough they are," said Moser, who hired Mullins as a graduate assistant in 2013 before promoting him to assistant coach later. "I just think they're playin' with a lot of confidence. Their guard play, very, very tough, not surprised. And then I'm looking at (freshman center Kyler) Filewich. His confidence has just grown and grown and grown."
