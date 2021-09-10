Sports Column | Tough to judge Jarnigan amidst COVID-19

We didn't get to know who Liz Jarnigan was before she was abruptly let go Thursday night, and that's the saddest part about what transpired this week behind closed doors.
Jarnigan, who just came to SIU from the Air Force Academy in 2018 and was appointed athletic director less than two years ago, was a part of Jerry Kill's restructuring of the department but not the catalyst. She was in on all the interviews when Kill hired Bryan Mullins and Rosalind Joseph, and Geoff Hansen and Lance Rhodes and Ed Allen, and soccer entrepreneur Grant Williams, and Danielle Kaufman. But she didn't make the final decisions on those hires, which have put in place a good building block for whoever takes over.
Jarnigan was exactly what SIU needed when she arrived. The former volleyball coach helped the Academic Progress Rate at San Jose State and had some experience with Title IX, which the Salukis were fighting after losing a lawsuit with a former tennis player that was filed after the program was dropped. SIU lost scholarships for its swimming team and had to file extensive paperwork to escape further penalties.
She was interested in the future of the NCAA's Olympic sports, and was appointed to the NCAA Olympic Sports liaison committee for a spot that was supposed to end in August 2023. She didn't have a ton of fundraising experience, which is such a big part of the position now, especially here, but was able to secure a raise and contract extension for football coach Nick Hill in tough financial times.
A mere six months after she was appointed athletic director by interim chancellor John M. Dunn, Jarnigan had to deal with a once-a-century pandemic. The coronavirus shook off SIU's women's basketball team from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament right before it was scheduled to compete and eliminated three of the athletic department's chief revenue sources: ticket sales, concession/novelty sales and parking revenue from season-ticket holders. The best parking spots were tied to season tickets, which fans couldn't use in 2020-21 even if they bought them.
Some elected to donate the money to the department, considering the circumstances, which may have helped keep it afloat. Some passed completely, denying SIU the revenue from those season-ticket sales, the food fans buy, the merchandise fans buy at the games, and the specific donations that lead to access to the Saluki Stadium suites and club rooms.
Jarnigan had a $500,000 payday at Wisconsin just days away when the Badgers, and the Big 10 Conference, pulled out of non-conference games. She had another big payday set up at Kansas, a game the football team might even have won, which also went up in smoke. Still, with the pandemic in full force last fall and the Salukis willing to take the risk to play, she did what she promised those players: leave no stone unturned to find a game. And when SIU was teetoring on the edge of its first playoff berth in 12 years, with three wins against ranked teams but no one on its schedule left to play, Jarnigan went out and found Southeastern Louisiana to come to Carbondale.
The Salukis won the highest-scoring game in Saluki Stadium history, 55-48, and earned an at-large bid to the 16-team field. Then they went to third-ranked Weber State and won, and gave the top seeds all they could handle in South Dakota.
This year, things look good for a comeback. As of today, SIU can offer full attendance at next weekend's football home opener against Dayton and at Davies Gym for volleyball matches. Basketball season is not far off, and fans have reportedly snatched up season tickets for the men's season at a higher pace than last season. Unfortunately, Jarnigan won't be around to see it.
