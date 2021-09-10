Sports Column | Tough to judge Jarnigan amidst COVID-19

A mere six months after she was appointed athletic director by interim chancellor John M. Dunn, Jarnigan had to deal with a once-a-century pandemic. The coronavirus shook off SIU's women's basketball team from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament right before it was scheduled to compete and eliminated three of the athletic department's chief revenue sources: ticket sales, concession/novelty sales and parking revenue from season-ticket holders. The best parking spots were tied to season tickets, which fans couldn't use in 2020-21 even if they bought them.

Some elected to donate the money to the department, considering the circumstances, which may have helped keep it afloat. Some passed completely, denying SIU the revenue from those season-ticket sales, the food fans buy, the merchandise fans buy at the games, and the specific donations that lead to access to the Saluki Stadium suites and club rooms.

Jarnigan had a $500,000 payday at Wisconsin just days away when the Badgers, and the Big 10 Conference, pulled out of non-conference games. She had another big payday set up at Kansas, a game the football team might even have won, which also went up in smoke. Still, with the pandemic in full force last fall and the Salukis willing to take the risk to play, she did what she promised those players: leave no stone unturned to find a game. And when SIU was teetoring on the edge of its first playoff berth in 12 years, with three wins against ranked teams but no one on its schedule left to play, Jarnigan went out and found Southeastern Louisiana to come to Carbondale.