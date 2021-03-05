Sports Column | What those Salukis could have been

I don't know how good J.D. Muila is, but I couldn't close the book on this season's SIU men's basketball team without wondering.

Muila, a 6-foot-8 forward from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, missed the entire crazy 2020-21 season with a torn meniscus. He missed the entire season on the court, at least. He still had to rehab and go through all the COVID-19 testing, and contact tracing, and whatever else the Salukis had to endure during the season that can only make them stronger. I know how good Lance Jones is. And even though it's easy to forget how good Marcus Domask is, or was this season, because the 6-6 forward missed 16 games, I remember what a talent he is.

As the buzzer sounded on No. 20/22 Loyola's 73-49 bookend to SIU's 12-14 season Friday, I began to dream about what the Ramblers might have had to deal with instead of the club they got at the Enterprise Center. Muila averaged just over six points and six rebounds a game last season for the Warriors, who were ranked in the top five of the NJCAA most of the season and had one of the top seeds in the tournament before it was canceled. Not MVP-type numbers, but he was what the Salukis struggled to establish, a consistent low-post scorer who could board.