Sports Column | What those Salukis could have been

I don't know how good J.D. Muila is, but I couldn't close the book on this season's SIU men's basketball team without wondering.
Muila, a 6-foot-8 forward from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College, missed the entire crazy 2020-21 season with a torn meniscus. He missed the entire season on the court, at least. He still had to rehab and go through all the COVID-19 testing, and contact tracing, and whatever else the Salukis had to endure during the season that can only make them stronger. I know how good Lance Jones is. And even though it's easy to forget how good Marcus Domask is, or was this season, because the 6-6 forward missed 16 games, I remember what a talent he is.
As the buzzer sounded on No. 20/22 Loyola's 73-49 bookend to SIU's 12-14 season Friday, I began to dream about what the Ramblers might have had to deal with instead of the club they got at the Enterprise Center. Muila averaged just over six points and six rebounds a game last season for the Warriors, who were ranked in the top five of the NJCAA most of the season and had one of the top seeds in the tournament before it was canceled. Not MVP-type numbers, but he was what the Salukis struggled to establish, a consistent low-post scorer who could board.
Kyler Filewich was terrific. Earned Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team honors, and moved into the starting lineup in the last third of the season. He simply overpowered some other Valley players down low, most of them much older than him, and he finished the season averaging over six points and five rebounds a game. He became a better passer as the season went on, and could help SIU big-time next season. With Anthony D'Avanzo, a graduate transfer forward who could post up and shoot 3s, they were a pretty tough combo together. With Muila, SIU might have been able to play Filewich and D'Avanzo off the bench and started four perimeter players.
Jones gave SIU a guard that could break down a defense with one or two dribbles and make the tough shots. Trent Brown and Steven Verplancken Jr. both made over 35 3-pointers, and Ben Harvey was a bit of a hybrid between them. Without Domask, the Salukis took Loyola to the wire in the final regular-season series of the season, and should have won the nightcap. With him, would they have beaten Loyola? Once? Yes. In the tournament? Probably not.
I don't know if there has ever been a Valley Tournament contender that starts four seniors, two of which have won more games in their career than any other Ramblers in history, and bring more off the bench. Loyola's only weakness is its ability to consistently hit the 3-point shot, but with how well it defends, it can get away with it. The Ramblers not only led the Valley in scoring defense, they led the country.
SIU will look remarkably different next season. Not only do the Salukis return their whole team, potentially, through an NCAA rule that gave everyone a free pass, but they will add three more outstanding freshmen who will challenge for minutes. Forward Troy D'Amico is playing for a top-10 team in Illinois at Niles Notre Dame, center Scottie Ebube is competing for the top-ranked Class 4A boys team in the state, and guard Foster Wonders is a two-time Upper Peninsula Player of the Year in Michigan and appears to be headed for a third award.
If the COVID era has taught us anything, it's to enjoy the moment for we know not what the next one will entail. But wth A.J. Green on the videoboard at the Enterprise Center, even though he didn't play at all during conference play for the Panthers, and my memories of Domask and Jones on a scooter watching the game still in my memory, I couldn't avoid thinking about what could have been.
But here's what might be for SIU next season.
"The way the guys have responded this year shows that they're winners," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "It shows that they want to do what it takes. I think, sometimes, with young teams, they don't exactly know how to do it, they don't know what it takes quite yet, but they're learning, and I think a lot of our guys got tons of experience this year."
TODD HEFFERMAN covers SIU Athletics for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com, 618-351-5087 or on Twitter at @THefferman.