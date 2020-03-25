10 sports movies to stream during home quarantine

Remember the Titans (2000, Rated PG)

Directed by Boaz Yakin / Disney+

Denzel Washington and Will Patton star in this true story of black and white, toughness, family and football in Virginia. Washington plays an African American coach, Herman Boone, who takes the football program at a recently integrated high school. Patton's character, Bill Yoast, was the former coach, and becomes Boone's assistant.

The two work out their differences as the players do, first at training camp in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and then through high emotions in Virginia. Boone takes the team past the Gettysburg cemetery on a morning jog in one of the best scenes of the movie.

"This green field right here was painted red, bubbling with the blood of young boys," he said. "Smoke and hot lead pouring right through their bodies. Listen to their souls, men. I killed my brother with malice in my heart. Hatred destroyed my family. You listen and take a lesson from the dead. If we don’t come together right now, on this hallowed ground, we too will be destroyed just like they were."

Space Jam (1996, Rated PG)

Directed by Joe Pytka / Netflix