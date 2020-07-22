Sports | OVC playing conference-only matches for women's soccer, volleyball

CARBONDALE — The Ohio Valley Conference announced Wednesday night it will delay the beginning of schools' Olympic sports schedules in the upcoming school year and only play conference matches in women's soccer and volleyball.
The OVC Board of Presidents agreed to postpone the start of competition for Olympic sports until Sept. 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision does not affect football "at this time due to existing contractual matters," according to a news release from the league. SIU's football team is scheduled to open its 2020 season at UT Martin, an OVC member, Sept. 3, and host another OVC member, Southeast Missouri State, on Sept. 19.
The Salukis have already lost their scheduled matchup at Wisconsin, which carried a payday of more than $500,000, because the Big 10 Conference announced earlier this summer it would play only conference games this fall.
The move by the OVC will eliminate the second exhibition match of the season for the SIU women's soccer team and five of its first six matches. The Salukis were scheduled to face Western Kentucky Aug. 9 in an exhibition and then play at Murray State three days later in another exhibition. They were scheduled to open their second season at home against Eastern Illinois Aug. 21, play at Morehead State (Aug. 28) and Belmont (Aug. 30), host Tennessee Tech (Sept. 4) and compete at SIU-Edwardsville Sept. 6. All those matches are now lost to the pandemic, which has claimed more than 140,000 lives in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SIU is now scheduled to open the season Aug. 23 at Lipscomb and not play again until opening Missouri Valley Conference play Sept. 18 against Valparaiso if it can't find alternate opponents. The Salukis are competing in the MVC for the first time this fall.
As for volleyball, SIU will lose four matches on its tentative 2020 schedule. The Salukis were scheduled to play Tennessee State in a tournament in Memphis Sept. 5, host Eastern Illinois Sept. 11 during the Saluki Bash, play at UT Martin Sept. 15, and face Southeast Missouri State Sept. 18 as part of the Saluki Invitational.
Pursuant to the announcement, OVC men's and women's cross country teams, as well as golf and tennis squads, will not compete until Sept. 17 at the earliest. The Board of Presidents pledged to "vigilantly monitor the situation to ensure the conference's plans are supported by current medical evidence and guidance." The competitive schedules for winter (men's and women's basketball and wrestling) and spring sports are expected to be unchanged, according to the release.
