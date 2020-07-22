Sports | OVC playing conference-only matches for women's soccer, volleyball

The OVC Board of Presidents agreed to postpone the start of competition for Olympic sports until Sept. 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision does not affect football "at this time due to existing contractual matters," according to a news release from the league. SIU's football team is scheduled to open its 2020 season at UT Martin, an OVC member, Sept. 3, and host another OVC member, Southeast Missouri State, on Sept. 19.

The move by the OVC will eliminate the second exhibition match of the season for the SIU women's soccer team and five of its first six matches. The Salukis were scheduled to face Western Kentucky Aug. 9 in an exhibition and then play at Murray State three days later in another exhibition. They were scheduled to open their second season at home against Eastern Illinois Aug. 21, play at Morehead State (Aug. 28) and Belmont (Aug. 30), host Tennessee Tech (Sept. 4) and compete at SIU-Edwardsville Sept. 6. All those matches are now lost to the pandemic, which has claimed more than 140,000 lives in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.