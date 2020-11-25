SPORTS: Salukis struggle to score, lose to EMU

CARBONDALE – Referee Jessica Fortner stepped into the center circle at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday and tossed up the opening tip of a season some thought might not start.

“We were a winner just in the fact we were able to play today,” SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein said.

As far as the scoreboard’s tale, though, the Salukis finished in a fairly distant second place. Eastern Michigan took control by scoring on six straight possessions late in the third quarter and then kept SIU at arm’s length during the fourth quarter of a 65-52 decision at Banterra Center.

Stein wasn’t pleased with any aspect of her team’s game, but offense became a glaring problem as a six-point halftime lead became an 11-point deficit before the third quarter’s conclusion.

Not only did the Salukis can just 29.5% of their shots, they looked disjointed at times in doing so. While the fact that they didn’t have an exhibition game or two to work out kinks accounts for some of that, they’ll have to figure out a way as the season goes along to gin up their attack.