SPORTS: SIU softball heading to Arizona State Regional

CARBONDALE — SIU’s softball team is heading for the desert to start its NCAA Tournament run after being handed a very tough draw by the selection committee when the 64-team field was unveiled Sunday night.
Despite a 37-14 record that included a February win at then-ranked Mississippi State, the Salukis were stuck with a No. 4 seed and paired with regional host Arizona State for a 9 p.m. central time start on Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.
While some were hoping that SIU might get to play at a regional within driving distance, coach Kerri Blaylock had a feeling it might have to board a plane as the selection show went on without the Salukis getting called.
“Just the way things fell,” she said. “Certain teams get to make a bus trip and certain people have to fly. We’re just so happy to be in the field. We’re excited to be playing.”
The Sun Devils, which earned a No. 15 national seed, went 32-14 overall and 12-9 in the Pac-12 Conference, which didn’t hold a postseason tournament. Arizona State is led offensively by Maddi Hackbarth, who batted .402 with 20 homers and 57 RBI, and Jazmine Hill, who hit .346 with nine homers and 39 RBI.
There doesn’t appear to be a weak spot in the Sun Devils’ lineup; they average nearly seven runs per game and hit .312 as a team. Lindsay Lopez (15-5, 2.35) and Allison Royalty (11-5, 3.08) are their top two pitchers.
SIU is built on pitching and defense. Sarah Harness (22-6, 1.56) allowed just one earned run in 21 innings at the MVC tourney and was named the Most Valuable Player. Their three errors in Saturday’s game aside, the Salukis have been one of the top defensive teams nationally this year.
“We feel like we have some good pitching and when they haven’t seen your pitching, you can surprise them,” Blaylock said.
The offense has been paced by Jenny Jansen (.325-9-47) and leadoff hitter Maddy Vermejan (.300-5-24, 27 steals). Jansen homered in all three games of the conference tournament, knocking in eight of SIU’s 12 runs.
Virginia Tech and BYU will open the Tempe Regional on Thursday night at 6:30. The second-seeded Hokies were a semifinalist in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, while the Cougars won the West Coast Conference crown. The WCC didn’t hold a postseason tournament.
BYU’s inclusion means this will be the only regional played from Thursday through Saturday. BYU doesn’t participate in athletic events on Sunday due to its religious beliefs.
The committee’s assignment and seeding made it very clear that SIU wouldn’t have collected an at-large bid had it not defeated Northern Iowa Saturday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game.
Meanwhile, the Panthers (31-18) earned an at-large bid in Missouri’s regional and open up on Friday against in-state rival Iowa State. MVC regular season champion Illinois State (31-10) was left out of the field, boasting no signature wins out of the conference to bolster its case.
The Salukis may not have gotten the No. 3 seed their credentials warranted and might have to fly across two time zones, but they are eager for the challenge.
“When it comes to tournament time,” Blaylock said, “all bets are off.”