Steward makes long-awaited appearance just in time

OGDEN, Utah — Seldom-used Jerron Rollins had three big catches for 55 yards, Raquan Lindsey had the Salukis' only sack against Weber State on the final play, and tight end Cole Steward was in the right place at the right time.
SIU (6-3) needed some unsung heroes to down third-ranked Weber State Saturday, 34-31, at Stewart Stadium, and found them in the nick of time.
"SIU turned out. We had a couple hundred people," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "If we get rolling, the crowd will start chanting 'S-I-U,' and the guys will get rolling. I'm just thankful that the players are getting to share in some of the experiences that I got."
Steward's surprise 3-yard touchdown pass from kicker Nico Gualdoni late in the third quarter was a collision of coincidences. Steward tested positve for COVID-19 the day SIU flew out to Salt Lake City Thursday. Knowing the Salem native had been fully vaccinated, and had gotten COVID in January, he and his parents knew there had to be something wrong. They called the NCAA. They called anybody they could find that could give them some guidance, and Steward got tested locally as soon as he could.
He went to the St. Louis Airport still awaiting the results, his father, Scott, said. The family bought him a plane ticket to come to Utah in case he could snare two negative tests in a row, and, fortunately, was able to use it. He arrived in Salt Lake City Friday, and after getting notified of his second negative test in Utah, was able to join the team.
And when WSU was slowly lining up for a short field goal attempt up 21-17, Gualdoni caught a direct snap and flung the football out to the left side of the end zone. Steward, the only guy the Salukis run the fake field goal for, caught it just like he does in practice.
"You guys know my faith leads me. You pray, and the other team wants to win, too, and those things, but it was meant to be that Cole caught that pass," Hill said. "It's incredible. We couldn't have run that play. Cole's the only one that's run it."
It turned out to be big in SIU's three-point win. The Salukis will take on South Dakota State (6-1), the top overall seed in the playoffs, next weekend in Brookings, South Dakota, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
Steward said the best part of it was how his teammates reacted after he scored.
"It's really important to me," he said after the game. "Just the way my teammates reacted for me. I saw how happy they were for me. It shows they wanted me here. They texted me nonstop, that they couldn't wait for me to get here."
They weren't the only ones. The Salukis' parents feared last weekend's game against Southeastern Louisiana was their spring finale. Then SIU's name popped up on the selection show, and planning for a quick trip to Utah began.
"For everybody that's been around this program for a while, and all of these players, what they've all been through, and the parents have been there every step of the way with the kids. It's really been fun," Scott Steward said. "When we lost the game with Illinois State, and we lost the game with Western (Illinois), we kind of felt blessed that we got one more game to be together, when we played Southeastern Louisiana. So we had a tailgate there, and had a really good time, and we hoped that we would get in. I don't know if everybody was really convinced that we were gonna make the playoffs, so, when this opportunity came, and everybody was watching on their own TVs, everybody was 'Wow, this isn't over.'"
Becky Giegling, the mother of linebacker Lucas Giegling, stayed at Saluki Stadium a big longer than usual last weekend. Because of injuries, Giegling does not expect Luke to return this fall.
"We thought last game was his last game, and now he's got another game, so we're very, very excited that we're here," she said. "We'll just see what happens."
