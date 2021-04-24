Steward makes long-awaited appearance just in time

And when WSU was slowly lining up for a short field goal attempt up 21-17, Gualdoni caught a direct snap and flung the football out to the left side of the end zone. Steward, the only guy the Salukis run the fake field goal for, caught it just like he does in practice.

"You guys know my faith leads me. You pray, and the other team wants to win, too, and those things, but it was meant to be that Cole caught that pass," Hill said. "It's incredible. We couldn't have run that play. Cole's the only one that's run it."

It turned out to be big in SIU's three-point win. The Salukis will take on South Dakota State (6-1), the top overall seed in the playoffs, next weekend in Brookings, South Dakota, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Steward said the best part of it was how his teammates reacted after he scored.

"It's really important to me," he said after the game. "Just the way my teammates reacted for me. I saw how happy they were for me. It shows they wanted me here. They texted me nonstop, that they couldn't wait for me to get here."

They weren't the only ones. The Salukis' parents feared last weekend's game against Southeastern Louisiana was their spring finale. Then SIU's name popped up on the selection show, and planning for a quick trip to Utah began.