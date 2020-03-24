The First Sweet Salukis: Veteran 1977 club went 22-7, beat Arizona at NCAA Tournament

Paul Lambert's 1977 squad wasted no time making a name for itself in what would turn into a historic season.
The Salukis started a 22-win season with a 68-55 win over Missouri in the season opener, at a neutral site, the St. Louis Arena. SIU won its first six games with veterans Mike Glenn, Gary Wilson and the Abrams brothers, Corky and Wayne. The Salukis tied for the Missouri Valley Conference title in just their second season in the league, and reached their first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in school history.
Just like you would imagine, SIU's first NCAA Tournament club featured some all-time greats. Glenn, a 6-foot-3 senior guard in 1976-77, averaged 21 points per game and went on to compete 10 years in the NBA. Glenn scored 24 points in the win over West Texas State to win the MVC Tournament in Wichita, Kansas, 35 in the win over Arizona and 30 in the season-ending loss to Wake Forest.
Wilson, a 6-6 sophomore forward, averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 29 games. Wilson, who led SIU in boards all four years of his career, is currently seventh in school history in rebounding (841) and 11th in scoring (1,513 points).
Corky Abrams, the older of the two brothers from Atlanta, played in 106 games between 1974-77 and scored 1,035 points with 735 rebounds and 251 assists. Wayne Abrams, nicknamed the “Rubber Band Man” because of his lanky 6-6, 175-pound frame, is still among the top 20 all-time in points and rebounds. Only current SIU coach Bryan Mullins, a Hall of Fame point guard, has more assists (509) than Wayne Abrams (465).
Without a 3-point line, SIU shot 52.3% from the field for the season while holding opponents to 43.9%.
The Salukis won seven games in a row in the second half of the season before falling at Tulsa, 99-91 in overtime. SIU defeated Drake 80-61 in front of a sold-out crowd at what was then-known as the SIU Arena (10,014 fans) to end the regular season. The arena is now known as the Banterra Center.
SIU received a first-round bye in the MVC Tournament and defeated West Texas State for the title. The Salukis were sent to Omaha to face Arizona, where Glenn poured in 35. Corky Abrams had 15 points and Wilson added 12. The win put SIU into the 32-team NCAA field's Sweet 16.
The Salukis ran into a buzzsaw in Oklahoma City five days later, as Wake Forest dispatched them 86-81. Glenn scored 30 points, sophomore forward Richard Ford had 17 and Wilson added 12. Skip Brown scored 25 points for the Demon Deacons, who also got 22 each from Jeff Schellenberg and Rod Griffin.
Wake Forest was defeated in the Midwest Regional final by eventual NCAA champion Marquette, 82-68. Marquette, notably, eliminated former SIU coach Jack Hartman and Kansas State in the regional semifinals.
