The First Sweet Salukis: Veteran 1977 club went 22-7, beat Arizona at NCAA Tournament

Paul Lambert's 1977 squad wasted no time making a name for itself in what would turn into a historic season.

The Salukis started a 22-win season with a 68-55 win over Missouri in the season opener, at a neutral site, the St. Louis Arena. SIU won its first six games with veterans Mike Glenn, Gary Wilson and the Abrams brothers, Corky and Wayne. The Salukis tied for the Missouri Valley Conference title in just their second season in the league, and reached their first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in school history.

Just like you would imagine, SIU's first NCAA Tournament club featured some all-time greats. Glenn, a 6-foot-3 senior guard in 1976-77, averaged 21 points per game and went on to compete 10 years in the NBA. Glenn scored 24 points in the win over West Texas State to win the MVC Tournament in Wichita, Kansas, 35 in the win over Arizona and 30 in the season-ending loss to Wake Forest.

Wilson, a 6-6 sophomore forward, averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 29 games. Wilson, who led SIU in boards all four years of his career, is currently seventh in school history in rebounding (841) and 11th in scoring (1,513 points).

