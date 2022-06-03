The wait continues to find SIU's next AD

If you’re wondering when SIU will name a new permanent athletic director, the wait’s going on until at least September.

Matt Kupec will continue to wear two hats for another three months while the university hands its search off to Parker Executive Search for the second time in less than a year. When Parker first tried to help SIU fill the job from which it fired Liz Jarnigan last September, its two candidates didn’t pass muster.

No matter. The athletic department has plunged full speed ahead under its interim leader, who on Thursday made his fourth coaching hire in just over 2 ½ months by bringing Justin Fetcho back for his second stint at Salukis men’s golf coach.

And while Kupec might not come out and say it, there’s a part of him that appears to long to head the program on a full-time basis the same way he ran the North Carolina offense as a quarterback in the late 1970s.

“I will tell you that I’m enjoying it and that I’m invigorated,” he said Thursday, hours after landing Fetcho. “There’s real excitement around this program. The future of Saluki athletics is very bright.”

If nothing else, the lengthy transition period resulting from a nine-month stretch without a full-time athletic director hasn’t lacked for personnel churn or steady accomplishment. Besides the hires of Fetcho, Craig Roberts (women’s soccer), Kelly Bond-White (women’s basketball) and Jen Sewell (softball), the athletic department has gotten to celebrate three Missouri Valley Conference championships.

Cindy Stein’s last year running the women’s basketball program ended with a surprise MVC regular season title after being picked eighth in the preseason. Danielle Kaufman guided the men’s golf team to the MVC Tournament crown before stepping down last week and the baseball team won its first Valley regular season championship in 32 years.

“Three titles are the most we’ve had in a long, long time,” Kupec said. “We expect to win in competition. I can also tell you our students are winning in the classroom. You can tell by looking at the grade-point averages.

“What excites me as we have brought in new coaches is they believe we have what it takes to be the best. We are understaffed in some areas, but the passion here to support student-athletes is cool.”

Kupec believes that whoever gets the job, whether it’s him or someone picked by Parker, inherits a program positioned for a big rebound after COVID-19 dealt it some serious financial losses during 2020.

It doesn’t hurt that the program’s two most significant money-makers – football and men’s basketball – are positioned for successful seasons. Football is anticipated to challenge for a third straight FCS playoff appearance, while men’s basketball should contend in the expanded MVC as it returns three starters and gained potentially four key contributors via the transfer portal.

“When sports teams succeed, it’s a great deal of pride for the whole campus,” Kupec said. “We want to create an environment where you come to Carbondale and you know you’re going to be in for the game of your life. We want to continue to build on our fan base.”

Ultimately, the university will need stability in the AD’s chair to realize most of its athletic dreams. Since Mario Moccia departed for New Mexico State in 2015, SIU has employed Tommy Bell, Dr. Harold Bardo, Jerry Kill and Jarnigan in the department’s most important position.

From 2000-15, the university had just two ADs – Paul Kowalczyk from 2000-06 and Moccia for the final nine years. It’s not a secret that any athletic program operates better with one voice in charge for a number of years instead of several voices in command over a short time frame.

“I get the sense there’s a real buy-in,” Kupec said of the athletic department. “We are building a tremendous environment.”

