This Week in Saluki Athletics: Baseball closes 12-game homestand

CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team closes a 12-game homestand, softball is back home, and the men's swimming and diving team is off to the Mid-American Conference championship, this week in Saluki Athletics.
One of Saturday's premiere events, the No. 16 SIU football team's regular-season finale against Western Illinois, was called off on Monday after the Leathernecks opted out of their final two spring games.
SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said in a news release from the school she would try to find a replacement opponent for either this weekend or next weekend. Here's a look at the week's events that are still on the docket:
Tuesday
• Baseball (20-6) hosts Austin Peay (9-16), Jones Stadium, 6 p.m.: The Salukis try to bounce back from the weekend series loss to Illinois State with the first of five games in the next five days. SIU has won four of its last five games against the Govs, who were picked fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll. Austin Peay comes off a series win at Eastern Kentucky.
• Men's golf at Murray State Invitational, Murray, Kentucky: The men's golf team closes out a two-day event in Murray.
Wednesday
• Women's soccer (0-5-3, 0-4-3 MVC) at Missouri State (3-7-2, 1-4-1), Springfield, Missouri, 5 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+): The Salukis close their second season ever, and first in the MVC, at Missouri State.
Thursday
• Men's swimming and diving at Mid-American Conference championship, Oxford, Ohio: The Saluki men's team competes on the campus of Miami of Ohio Thursday through Saturday at the league championship.
Friday
• Men's swimming and diving at Mid-American Conference championship, Oxford, Ohio: The Saluki men's team competes on the campus of Miami of Ohio Thursday through Saturday at the league championship.
• Women's golf at Jan Weaver Invitational, Murray, Kentucky: The women's golf team opens a two-day event in Murray in its last tournament before the MVC championship in St. Charles, Missouri, April 18-20. The Salukis last competed at the Diane Daugherty Invitational in Kirkwood, Missouri, where they finished seventh out of 15 teams.
• Track and field at Tom Botts Invitational, Columbia, Missouri: The track and field teams head to Columbia for an invitational Friday and Saturday.
• Baseball hosts Bellarmine, Jones Stadium, 6 p.m.: The Salukis open a weekend round-robin with Bellarmine and Northern Illinois, which will stretch into Sunday. SIU has two games scheduled against both schools beginning Friday night.
Saturday
• Men's swimming and diving at Mid-American Conference championship, Oxford, Ohio: The Saluki men's team competes on the campus of Miami of Ohio Thursday through Saturday at the league championship.
• Women's golf at Jan Weaver Invitational, Murray, Kentucky: The women's golf team closes a two-day event in Murray in its last tournament before the MVC championship in St. Charles, Missouri, April 18-20. The Salukis last competed at the Diane Daugherty Invitational in Kirkwood, Missouri, where they finished seventh out of 15 teams.
• Track and field at Tom Botts Invitational, Columbia, Missouri: The track and field teams head to Columbia for an invitational Friday and Saturday.
• Softball (26-6, 8-3 MVC) hosts Evansville (17-11, 5-4), West Stadium: SIU hosts Evansville in a Saturday doubleheader. The Salukis come off a three-game sweep at Loyola. Evansville has dropped four straight games.
• Baseball vs. Northern Illinois, 2 p.m., vs. Bellarmine, 6 p.m., Jones Stadium: SIU plays two different teams in a unique doubleheader at Jones Stadium.
Sunday
• Softball hosts Evansville, West Stadium, 11 a.m.: The Salukis and Purple Aces close their three-game series with a Sunday morning first pitch.
• Baseball hosts Northern Illinois, Jones Stadium, 1 p.m.: SIU closes its four-game series against Bellarmine and the Huskies with a Sunday afternoon first pitch.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman