This Week in Saluki Athletics: Baseball closes 12-game homestand

CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team closes a 12-game homestand, softball is back home, and the men's swimming and diving team is off to the Mid-American Conference championship, this week in Saluki Athletics.

One of Saturday's premiere events, the No. 16 SIU football team's regular-season finale against Western Illinois, was called off on Monday after the Leathernecks opted out of their final two spring games.

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said in a news release from the school she would try to find a replacement opponent for either this weekend or next weekend. Here's a look at the week's events that are still on the docket:

Tuesday

• Baseball (20-6) hosts Austin Peay (9-16), Jones Stadium, 6 p.m.: The Salukis try to bounce back from the weekend series loss to Illinois State with the first of five games in the next five days. SIU has won four of its last five games against the Govs, who were picked fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll. Austin Peay comes off a series win at Eastern Kentucky.

• Men's golf at Murray State Invitational, Murray, Kentucky: The men's golf team closes out a two-day event in Murray.

Wednesday