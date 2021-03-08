This Week in Saluki Athletics: Baseball opens MVC play, football hosts 4th-ranked UNI

CARBONDALE — The baseball team continues its homestand Friday in its Missouri Valley Conference opener, the 11th-ranked football team hosts fourth-ranked Northern Iowa, and the women's soccer team goes for its first league win under the lights, this week in Saluki Athletics.

Here's a look at the week:

Tuesday

• Women's golf at Don Benbow Invitational, Jacksonville, Fla.: The Salukis close out the two-day event in Florida, hosted by Butler, which was leading the tournament after the opening day. SIU shot 39 over (323) and was in third place, four shots off the lead.

• Women's soccer (0-2-1, 0-1-1 MVC) vs. Evansville (1-1, 1-1 MVC), 7 p.m., Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex: The Salukis go up against coach Grant Williams' former boss for six years, Krista McKendree, and the Purple Aces in search of their first Valley win. Admission is free up to 250 patrons, and fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to properly socially distance. Gates open an hour before the match begins.

Sophomore keeper Maddy Alaluf currently ranks seventh in the MVC with a .800 save percentage. Senior defender Kathryn Creedon ranks third in the league in shots on goal per game (1.67/game) and nine in the league with 2.33 shots per game.