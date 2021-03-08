This Week in Saluki Athletics: Baseball opens MVC play, football hosts 4th-ranked UNI

CARBONDALE — The baseball team continues its homestand Friday in its Missouri Valley Conference opener, the 11th-ranked football team hosts fourth-ranked Northern Iowa, and the women's soccer team goes for its first league win under the lights, this week in Saluki Athletics.
Here's a look at the week:
Tuesday
• Women's golf at Don Benbow Invitational, Jacksonville, Fla.: The Salukis close out the two-day event in Florida, hosted by Butler, which was leading the tournament after the opening day. SIU shot 39 over (323) and was in third place, four shots off the lead.
• Women's soccer (0-2-1, 0-1-1 MVC) vs. Evansville (1-1, 1-1 MVC), 7 p.m., Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex: The Salukis go up against coach Grant Williams' former boss for six years, Krista McKendree, and the Purple Aces in search of their first Valley win. Admission is free up to 250 patrons, and fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to properly socially distance. Gates open an hour before the match begins.
Sophomore keeper Maddy Alaluf currently ranks seventh in the MVC with a .800 save percentage. Senior defender Kathryn Creedon ranks third in the league in shots on goal per game (1.67/game) and nine in the league with 2.33 shots per game.
Thursday
• Track and field at NCAA indoor championship, Fayetteville, Ark.: Shauniece O'Neal qualified in the women's weight throw, which competes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Arkansas. O'Neal is seeded fifth in the field after a season-best throw of 22.72 meters (74 feet, 6.5 inches).
• Women's basketball (8-15) vs. Indiana State (5-14) at MVC Tournament, TaxSlayer Center, Moline: The eighth-seeded Salukis open the MVC Tournament against ninth-seeded Indiana State in the first game of the event on ESPN+. The winner gets No. 17/21 Missouri State (20-2) at 11 a.m. on Friday. SIU has dropped five straight games, but won its only two road games against the Sycamores in Terre Haute, Indiana, Feb. 19 and 20 (84-69, 76-52).
Friday
• Track and field at NCAA indoor championship, Fayetteville, Ark.: A'veun Moore-Jones competes in the women's shot put at 11 a.m. Friday. Moore-Jones, who won her second MVC title earlier this season, is seeded 15th in the field with a season-best throw of 16.76 meters (55 feet).
• Women's swimming and diving hosts Valparaiso and Little Rock, 1 p.m., Shea Natatorium: The Salukis host the Brown and Gold and Little Rock Friday afternoon.
• Softball (14-0) vs. Ball State (4-5) at 2:30 p.m., vs. UAB (8-9) at 7:30 p.m. at UAB Tournament, Birmingham, Ala.: SIU puts its undefeated record against the Cardinals and the host Blazers on the opening day of the UAB Tournament.
• Baseball (11-0) vs. Evansville (6-6), 6 p.m., Jones Stadium: The undefeated Salukis open MVC play against Evansville, which has a top-25 win against 12th-ranked Georgia on its resume.
Saturday
• Softball vs. Samford 11 a.m., vs. UAB 4 p.m. at UAB Tournament, Birmingham, Ala.: SIU continues play at the UAB Tournament.
• Football (3-1, 2-1 MVFC) vs. No. 4 Northern Iowa (2-1, 2-1), noon, Saluki Stadium (ESPN+ or ESPN3): The 11th-ranked Salukis go for their third straight win after dropping their spring opener against North Dakota.
• Baseball vs. Evansville at 2/5 p.m., Jones Stadium: SIU and the Purple Aces continue their four-game weekend with a Saturday doubleheader.
Sunday
• Softball vs. Samford, 11 a.m., UAB Tournament, Birmingham, Ala.: The Salukis close out their portion of the UAB Tournament against Samford at 11 a.m.
• Baseball vs. Evansville, 1 p.m., Jones Stadium: The Salukis and Aces close out their four-game weekend series.
• Volleyball (2-12, 1-11 MVC) at Evansville (3-11, 2-10), 6 p.m., Evansville, Ind.: SIU has dropped seven straight matches entering its final six of the regular season. The Aces have dropped six straight matches.
Monday
• Volleyball at Evansville, 6 p.m., Evansville, Ind.: The Salukis close their two-day series against the Aces at 6 p.m.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman