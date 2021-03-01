This Week in Saluki Athletics: Football back on the road, baseball and softball back home

The SIU football team is back in the rankings, and back on the road, but you can catch the baseball and softball teams beginning Tuesday night.

The baseball team (7-0), which swept Mercer on the road last weekend, hosts Western Illinois (2-1) Tuesday night at Jones Stadium. The softball team, winners of 18 straight games dating back to last season, hosts the Saluki Invitational this weekend against Northern Kentucky, UIC, Saint Louis, and an old Missouri Valley Conference rival called Creighton at Charlotte West Stadium. Here's a look at this week's Saluki schedule:

Tuesday

• Baseball (7-0) hosts Western Illinois (2-1), 3 p.m., Jones Stadium (ESPN+): After a sweep at Mercer, the Salukis host Western Illinois in a mid-week game before opening a series against UT Martin Friday.

Thursday

• Men's basketball (11-13) vs. Bradley (12-15) at Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis, 5:08 p.m., Enterprise Center (MVC-TV): The ninth-seeded Salukis take on the eighth-seeded Braves in the first game of the 2021 MVC Tournament. The two teams split during the regular season in a two-game series in Peoria. Bradley won Game 1, while SIU took Game 2.

Friday