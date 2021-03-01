This Week in Saluki Athletics: Football back on the road, baseball and softball back home

The SIU football team is back in the rankings, and back on the road, but you can catch the baseball and softball teams beginning Tuesday night.
The baseball team (7-0), which swept Mercer on the road last weekend, hosts Western Illinois (2-1) Tuesday night at Jones Stadium. The softball team, winners of 18 straight games dating back to last season, hosts the Saluki Invitational this weekend against Northern Kentucky, UIC, Saint Louis, and an old Missouri Valley Conference rival called Creighton at Charlotte West Stadium. Here's a look at this week's Saluki schedule:
Tuesday
• Baseball (7-0) hosts Western Illinois (2-1), 3 p.m., Jones Stadium (ESPN+): After a sweep at Mercer, the Salukis host Western Illinois in a mid-week game before opening a series against UT Martin Friday.
Thursday
• Men's basketball (11-13) vs. Bradley (12-15) at Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis, 5:08 p.m., Enterprise Center (MVC-TV): The ninth-seeded Salukis take on the eighth-seeded Braves in the first game of the 2021 MVC Tournament. The two teams split during the regular season in a two-game series in Peoria. Bradley won Game 1, while SIU took Game 2.
Friday
• Softball hosts Saluki Invitational, vs. Northern Kentucky at 12:15 p.m. and vs. UIC at 2:30 p.m., Charlotte West Stadium: The Salukis, winners of nine straight games this season and 18 dating back to the 2020 season, open the five-team Saluki Invitational at home.
• Women's soccer at Indiana State, 1 p.m., Terre Haute, Indiana: SIU goes for its first MVC win when it travels to Indiana State to take on the Sycamores. The Salukis (0-1-1) fought Valparaiso to a 0-0 draw last weekend in two overtimes.
• Baseball hosts UT Martin, 3 p.m., Jones Stadium: SIU opens a three-game series against UT Martin on Friday afternoon. The Salukis are off to their best start since winning their first 11 in 1967.
• Women's basketball hosts Northern Iowa, 4 p.m., Banterra Center: SIU (8-13, 5-11 MVC) hosts Northern Iowa in the regular-season finale series for both teams. The Salukis have dropped three straight games after losing two straight at home to Valparaiso.
• Swimming and diving hosts Missouri State, 4 p.m., Shea Natatorium: The swimming and diving teams host Missouri State in a two-day dual meet. The men last competed Feb. 20, losing 180-108 at Ball State. The women's team defeated Evansville 130-94 in its last competition on Feb. 12.
Saturday
• Swimming and diving hosts Missouri State, 10 a.m., Shea Natatorium: SIU and MSU close out their weekend dual meet.
• Softball takes on Creighton, 12:15 p.m, Charlotte West Stadium: SIU and Creighton renew their longstanding MVC rivalry during the Saluki Invitational.
• Baseball hosts UT Martin, 2 p.m., Jones Stadium: SIU and UT Martin continue their weekend series with a 2 p.m. first pitch on Saturday.
• Football (2-1, 1-1 MVFC) plays at Youngstown State (0-2, 0-2), 11 a.m., Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown, Ohio (ESPN+ or ESPN3): The Salukis try to build on last weekend's monumental win over former No. 1 North Dakota State, which ended the Bison's FCS-record 39-game winning streak. SIU hasn't won at YSU since 2012.
Sunday
• Softball hosts UIC at 12:15 p.m. and Saint Louis at 4:45 p.m. to close out the Saluki Invitational, Charlotte West Stadium: The Salukis close out a five-game schedule at their home invitational.
• Baseball hosts UT Martin, 1 p.m., Jones Stadium: SIU and UT Martin close out their three-game series at Jones Stadium.
• Volleyball hosts Indiana State, 1 p.m., Davies Gym: SIU (2-10, 1-9 MVC) try to get back on the winning track against the Sycamores.
• Women's golf at Benbow Invitational, Jacksonville, Florida: The Salukis jump back onto the course at a tournament in Florida hosted by Butler University Sunday through Tuesday.
Monday
• Volleyball hosts Indiana State, 3 p.m., Davies Gym: SIU closes out its two-day, two-match series against Indiana State.
