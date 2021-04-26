This Week in Saluki Athletics | Football goes for semifinal berth, baseball and softball back at home

CARBONDALE — The football team is back in the FCS quarterfinals, and the baseball and softball teams return home, in This Week in Saluki Athletics.

Following last weekend's 34-31 win at No. 3 Weber State, the 14th-ranked Salukis (6-3) head to South Dakota this weekend to take on the top overall seed in the postseason. SIU and No. 2 South Dakota State (6-1) kick off at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2 in Brookings, South Dakota. The Jackrabbits beat the Salukis in Carbondale, 44-3, in what was SIU's worst loss of the spring.

After two straight series on the road, the SIU baseball team (26-12, 6-10 Missouri Valley Conerence) returns home to face Murray State (21-16) Tuesday night before jumping back into league play Friday against Missouri State (15-11, 5-3). The softball team (31-11, 13-7) plays at Missouri State (21-15, 12-5) Wednesday night before returning home to take on Valparaiso (5-28, 1-17) Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a look at this week's events:

Tuesday

• Baseball (26-12) hosts Murray State (21-16), 5 p.m. (ESPN+), Jones Stadium: The Salukis went 2-6 at Bradley and Valparaiso the last two weekends, but are 17-6 at home this season. The Racers have won five straight games and are 10-12 away from Murray, Kentucky.