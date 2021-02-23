This Week in Saluki Athletics: Football, softball, women's basketball and soccer all home this weekend

The undefeated baseball team is on the road after hosting Eastern Illinois Tuesday, and the men's basketball team closes the regular season at No. 21/22 Loyola on Friday and Saturday. Here's a look at a busy week in Saluki Athletics:

Wednesday

• Women's basketball hosts No. 19/23 Missouri State, 6 p.m., Banterra Center (TV TBA): The Lady Bears (15-2) are 11-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference, but fell on a last-second shot the last time they were in Carbondale. SIU (8-10, 5-8 MVC) come off a sweep of Indiana State on the road looking to move up the standings. The game is scheduled to air on 95.1 FM.

Friday

• Softball (6-0) vs. Austin Peay at 2:30 p.m., vs. Mercer at 5 p.m. at the Coach B Classic, Charlotte West Stadium: SIU puts its undefeated record on the line against Austin Peay and Mercer on the opening day of the Coach B Classic. The Salukis have won 15 straight, dating back to last season, after taking three games at the Snowman Tournament in Starkville, Mississippi.