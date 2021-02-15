This Week in Saluki Athletics: Soccer, baseball and football open spring seasons

The SIU volleyball team closes one series and returns home to start another this weekend, and the baseball, football and women's soccer team is scheduled to open their 2021 spring campaigns.

The Salukis' busy schedule gets even busier this week, with six programs on deck. Here is a look at this week's schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 17

• Women's soccer at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., St. Louis: The women's soccer team is scheduled to begin its second season, and the first competing in the Missouri Valley Conference, Wednesday against the Billikens. A couple inches of snow in our area, and the St. Louis area, could influence this match. The Salukis went 5-10-2 in their first season in the fall of 2019, beating two Division I programs (Belmont 1-0 and Morehead State 2-1) and tying two others (Purdue-Fort Wayne and Eastern Illinois) with a roster of primarily freshmen.

SIU returns all five of its top-five scorers and has a new starting goalkeeper, sophomore Nicole Raventos.

Saint Louis (2-0) beat Kansas City 4-1 and Xavier 2-0 in its first two matches of the season. The Billikens are 38-1-5 at home in their last 44 home matches. They return two all-conference honorees from 2019, first teamer Hannah Friedrich and second teamer Brionna Halverson.