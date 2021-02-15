This Week in Saluki Athletics: Soccer, baseball and football open spring seasons

The SIU volleyball team closes one series and returns home to start another this weekend, and the baseball, football and women's soccer team is scheduled to open their 2021 spring campaigns.
The Salukis' busy schedule gets even busier this week, with six programs on deck. Here is a look at this week's schedule:
Wednesday, Feb. 17
• Women's soccer at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., St. Louis: The women's soccer team is scheduled to begin its second season, and the first competing in the Missouri Valley Conference, Wednesday against the Billikens. A couple inches of snow in our area, and the St. Louis area, could influence this match. The Salukis went 5-10-2 in their first season in the fall of 2019, beating two Division I programs (Belmont 1-0 and Morehead State 2-1) and tying two others (Purdue-Fort Wayne and Eastern Illinois) with a roster of primarily freshmen.
SIU returns all five of its top-five scorers and has a new starting goalkeeper, sophomore Nicole Raventos.
Saint Louis (2-0) beat Kansas City 4-1 and Xavier 2-0 in its first two matches of the season. The Billikens are 38-1-5 at home in their last 44 home matches. They return two all-conference honorees from 2019, first teamer Hannah Friedrich and second teamer Brionna Halverson.
• Missouri State at men's basketball, 8:15 p.m., Banterra Center, Marquee Sports Network: The Salukis (10-9, 4-9 MVC) host the Bears (14-5, 10-5) late, because of TV, in the third game of a five-game homestand. SIU beat Illinois State 59-49 Sunday to move to 7-3 at home this season. MSU beat a short-handed Bradley team for its fifth straight victory.
Friday, Feb. 19
• Softball at Snowman Tournament in Starkville, Mississippi, vs. Stephen F. Austin 12:30 p.m., at Mississippi State 5:30 p.m.: The Salukis (3-0) are back on the road this weekend at a tournament on the campus of Mississippi State University. Madi Eberle's shutout of Murray State helped SIU beat the Racers 6-0 Sunday and earn the program's best start since 2009.
• Baseball at Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m., Cookeville, Tennessee: Coach Lance Rhodes and the baseball team open the spring season with a three-game series at Tennessee Tech this weekend. The Salukis were on a roll before the coronavirus ended their 2020 season after 18 games, winning their last five games to finish 12-6. Several players are back for SIU after they received additional eligibility, and Rhodes and his staff recruited a highly-rated junior college class, too.
• Women's basketball at Indiana State, 5 p.m., Terre Haute, Indiana: The Salukis (6-10, 3-8) open a two-game series against the Sycamores (4-10, 1-8) at the Hulman Center Friday night. SIU has lost eight of its last nine games after getting swept at Drake. ISU has lost eight straight.
Saturday, Feb. 20
• Football at North Dakota, noon, Grand Forks, North Dakota, ESPN3 or ESPN+/Midco Sports Network: The Saluki football team opens its first spring season Saturday at the Missouri Valley Football Conference newcomer, North Dakota. Fortunately, the Fighting Hawks play in a dome, and a very nice one, at that, in the Alerus Center. Ranked 13th in the Athlon Sports preseason poll and 16th in the HERO Sports preseason list, the Salukis hope to build on the fall's 20-17 win over No. 25 Southeast Missouri State.
• Baseball at Tennessee Tech, noon/3 p.m. doubleheader, Cookeville, Tennessee: SIU and TTU are scheduled to close their three-game series with a Saturday doubleheader.
• Men's swimming and diving at Ball State, noon, Muncie, Indiana: The men's swimming and diving team heads to Ball State after winning a dual meet at Evansville earlier this spring.
• Women's basketball at Indiana State, 3 p.m., Terre Haute, Indiana: SIU closes its series at ISU in a 3 p.m. tipoff. The Salukis are scheduled to play their next home game Feb. 24 against Missouri State.
• Softball at Snowman Tournament in Starkville, Mississippi, 4:30 p.m./7 p.m.: SIU is scheduled to play Mississippi State at 4:30 and Mississippi Valley State at 7.
Sunday, Feb. 21
• Volleyball hosts Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., Davies Gym: The Saluki volleyball team returns home for the first of two matches in two days against the Panthers.
• Softball at Snowman Tournament in Starkville, Mississippi, 2 p.m.: SIU closes the tournament with one game against Mississippi Valley State.
• Valparaiso at men's basketball, 4 p.m., Banterra Center, Marquee Sports Network: SIU opens a two-game series against Valparaiso in its second-to-last weekend series of the regular season.
Monday, Feb. 22
• Northern Iowa at volleyball, 3 p.m., Davies Gym: SIU and the Panthers close out their two-match series.
• Valparaiso at men's basketball, 6 p.m., Banterra Center, ESPN+ or ESPN3: The Brown and Gold and Salukis close their series in a Monday night ordeal. SIU has split its last three weekend series, at home against Northern Iowa and Illinois State and at Bradley.
