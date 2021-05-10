This Week in Saluki Athletics: Track and field hosts MVC championship, softball at Valley Tournament

CARBONDALE — It's Missouri Valley Conference championship time for the men's and women's track teams and the SIU softball team this week.
The Salukis host the outdoor track and field championship at Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex Friday through Sunday. Spectators are not allowed, but fans can catch a lot of the action on ESPN3 with Brad Wells, Mike Mahon and Kelly Burke. The softball team got swept at second-place Northern Iowa over the weekend but takes the fourth seed into the field at Evansville, Indiana.
Here's a look at This Week in Saluki Athletics:
Tuesday
• Baseball (33-14) at Murray State (26-20), 5 p.m., Murray, Ky.: SIU plays its last non-conference game of the season at Murray State on Tuesday night. The Salukis beat the Racers 5-4 in Carbondale earlier this season. MSU has won four straight, beating Belmont and sweeping a three-game series against UT-Martin. The Racers are 15-4 at home this season. The game can be heard online at SIUSalukis.com.
Thursday
• Softball (34-14) at MVC Tournament, Cooper Stadium, Evansville, Ind., 4 p.m. (ESPN+): SIU, the fourth seed at the tournament, plays either No. 5 seed Drake, No. 8 Evansville or No. 9 Loyola in its first game. Only parents and friends of the teams on a pass list can attend the game. The Salukis won their season series against all three potential opponents, sweeping Loyola and winning 2 of 3 against Drake and Evansville.
Friday
• Softball at MVC Tournament, Cooper Stadium, Evansville, Ind., 11 a.m. (ESPN+): If the Salukis win Thursday, they'll play No. 1 seed Illinois State at 11 a.m. Friday in the tournament semifinals. The second semifinal is scheduled for 2 p.m.
• Baseball at Indiana State, Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind., 2 p.m. (ESPN3 or ESPN+): The Salukis open a four-game series at Indiana State on Friday afternoon.
• Track and field hosts MVC outdoor championship, Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex (ESPN3): SIU hosts the outdoor track and field championship Friday night. The Saluki women were picked second in the Valley preseason poll, while the men were picked fifth. Illinois State and Indiana State were picked to win the men's and women's races, respectively.
Saturday
• Baseball at Indiana State, Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind., noon/3 p.m. doubleheader (ESPN3 or ESPN+): SIU and the Sycamores continue their four-game series with a doubleheader.
• MVC softball tournament championship, Cooper Stadium, Evansville, Ind., 1 p.m. (ESPN+): The Valley crowns its tournament champion, and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
• Track and field hosts MVC outdoor championship, Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex (ESPN3): SIU's Willie Johnson and Omar Rodgers, who have the top-two times in the Valley in the 400-meter dash, try to qualify for Sunday's finals beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the prelims. The women's shot put, which begins at 3 p.m., features three Salukis ranked in the top five in the league. A'veun Moore-Jones currently holds the best mark in the league.
Sunday
• Baseball at Indiana State, Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind., noon (ESPN3 or ESPN+): SIU and Indiana State close their four-game series at Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium.
• Track and field hosts MVC outdoor championship, Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex (ESPN3): The three-day championship concludes with field events at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and the finals on the track beginning at 1 p.m. with the women's 400-meter relay.
• FCS national championship, South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston State, 1 p.m. (ABC): You can watch the team that knocked out SIU, South Dakota State, go for its first national title against the Bearkats from the Southland Conference. SDSU tied for the Missouri Valley Football Conference regular-season title and was the No. 1 seed in the 16-team playoff bracket.
