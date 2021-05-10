This Week in Saluki Athletics: Track and field hosts MVC championship, softball at Valley Tournament

CARBONDALE — It's Missouri Valley Conference championship time for the men's and women's track teams and the SIU softball team this week.

The Salukis host the outdoor track and field championship at Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex Friday through Sunday. Spectators are not allowed, but fans can catch a lot of the action on ESPN3 with Brad Wells, Mike Mahon and Kelly Burke. The softball team got swept at second-place Northern Iowa over the weekend but takes the fourth seed into the field at Evansville, Indiana.

Here's a look at This Week in Saluki Athletics:

Tuesday

• Baseball (33-14) at Murray State (26-20), 5 p.m., Murray, Ky.: SIU plays its last non-conference game of the season at Murray State on Tuesday night. The Salukis beat the Racers 5-4 in Carbondale earlier this season. MSU has won four straight, beating Belmont and sweeping a three-game series against UT-Martin. The Racers are 15-4 at home this season. The game can be heard online at SIUSalukis.com.

Thursday