This Week in Saluki Athletics: Track opens outdoor season at home with Bill Cornell Invite

CARBONDALE — The SIU track and field team hosts its only home outdoor meet of the season this weekend, and the football, baseball and softball teams are all home Saturday.
The swimming and diving team hosts Evansville and Illinois State Friday afternoon for Senior Day at the Shea Natatorium. Here's a quick look at the rest of the Saluki Athletics schedule this week:
Tuesday
• Softball (17-2) vs. Southeast Missouri State, 3 p.m., Charlotte West Stadium: Before the Salukis open Missouri Valley Conference play against Drake this weekend, they get in a mid-week game against the Redhawks. SIU dropped its first two games of the season over the weekend at the UAB Tournament in Alabama, and put its 8-0 home record on the line.
• Men's golf at Louisiana-Lafayette: The men's golf team completes its first tournament of the spring in Louisiana.
Friday
• Track and field hosts the Bill Cornell Invitational, Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex: The track team hosts its only home meet of the outdoor season until the MVC championship in May.
• Women's golf at Bama Beach Bash, Gulf Shores Country Club, Gulf Shores, Alabama: The women's golf team hits the road for a two-day tournament in Alabama Friday and Saturday.
• Swimming and diving hosts Evansville/Illinois State, Shea Natatorium, 2 p.m.: It's Senior Day for the swimming and diving teams.
• Baseball (14-1) vs. Marshall, 6 p.m., Jones Stadium: After suffering its first loss of the season Sunday against Evansville in the final game of a four-game series, the Salukis get back on the field against non-conference Marshall for a three-game series starting Friday night.
Saturday
• Track and field hosts the Bill Cornell Invitational, Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex: The track team hosts its only home meet of the outdoor season until the MVC championship in May.
• Football (4-1, 3-1 MVFC) vs. No. 6 South Dakota State (3-1, 3-1), noon, Saluki Stadium (ESPN+ or ESPN3): The fifth-ranked football team goes for another top-10 win when the Jackrabbits come to town.
• Softball vs. Drake, noon/2:30 p.m. doubleheader, Charlotte West Stadium: SIU opens conference play against Drake Saturday and Sunday.
• Baseball vs. Marshall, 6 p.m., Jones Stadium: The baseball team continues its series against the Thundering Herd.
• Women's golf at Bama Beach Bash, Gulf Shores Country Club, Gulf Shores, Alabama: The women's golf team hits the road for a two-day tournament in Alabama Friday and Saturday.
Sunday
• Softball vs. Drake, 11 a.m., Charlotte West Stadium: The softball team closes its series against the Bulldogs.
• Women's soccer (0-2-3, 0-1-3 MVC) hosts Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex: The women's soccer team goes for its first league win after three draws and a loss.
• Volleyball (2-14, 1-13 MVC) at Drake, 2 p.m., Knapp Center, Des Moines: The Salukis try to snap an eight-match losing streak at Drake Sunday and Monday.
• Baseball vs. Marshall, 6 p.m., Jones Stadium: The baseball team continues its series against the Thundering Herd.
Monday
• Volleyball (2-14, 1-13 MVC) at Drake, 2 p.m., Knapp Center, Des Moines: The Salukis try to snap an eight-match losing streak at Drake Sunday and Monday.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman