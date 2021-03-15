This Week in Saluki Athletics: Track opens outdoor season at home with Bill Cornell Invite

CARBONDALE — The SIU track and field team hosts its only home outdoor meet of the season this weekend, and the football, baseball and softball teams are all home Saturday.

The swimming and diving team hosts Evansville and Illinois State Friday afternoon for Senior Day at the Shea Natatorium. Here's a quick look at the rest of the Saluki Athletics schedule this week:

Tuesday

• Softball (17-2) vs. Southeast Missouri State, 3 p.m., Charlotte West Stadium: Before the Salukis open Missouri Valley Conference play against Drake this weekend, they get in a mid-week game against the Redhawks. SIU dropped its first two games of the season over the weekend at the UAB Tournament in Alabama, and put its 8-0 home record on the line.

• Men's golf at Louisiana-Lafayette: The men's golf team completes its first tournament of the spring in Louisiana.

Friday

• Track and field hosts the Bill Cornell Invitational, Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex: The track team hosts its only home meet of the outdoor season until the MVC championship in May.