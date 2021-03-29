CARBONDALE — The baseball team tries to get back on the winning track and the softball team tries to snap Southeast Missouri State's seven-game winning streak, this week in Saluki Athletics.
The 18th-ranked football team (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) is off this week, after Illinois State opted out for the rest of the spring season earlier this month, but the baseball and women's soccer teams are home. Here is a quick look at the SIU sports schedule this week:
Tuesday
• Men's golf at Craft Farms Intercollegiate, Gulf Shores, Alabama: The Salukis were in ninth place after Monday's action in South Alabama heading into Tuesday's final round. Matthis Besard fired a 2-under par Monday to move into a tie for third place individually.
• Women's golf at Diana Daugherty Invitational, Kirkwood, Missouri: SIU completes the two-day Diane Daugherty Invitational, named after the former Saluki Hall of Fame coach, in Missouri Tuesday.
Wednesday
• Softball (23-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference) at Southeast Missouri State (14-10, 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference), 3 p.m., Cape Girardeau, Missouri: The Salukis swept Bradley after falling in a midweek doubleheader to Missouri State. SIU beat the Redhawks 6-2 in Carbondale March 16, but the Redhawks haven't lost since, sweeping three games from Belmont, topping Saint Louis and taking three games against Morehead State.
Friday
• Softball at Loyola, Chicago, noon/2:30 p.m. doubleheader: SIU returns to conference play in Chicago with a three-game series at Loyola.
• Baseball (19-3, 3-1 MVC) hosts Illinois State (7-14, 0-0 MVC), 6 p.m., Jones Stadium (ESPN3): The Salukis and Redbirds get some national exposure for their Valley series at Jones Stadium, with all four games scheduled to air on ESPN3 or ESPN+. The Redbirds are scheduled to play Tuesday at Eastern Illinois before coming to Carbondale. SIU comes off its first series loss of the season, a 2-1 decision to Little Rock at home.
Saturday
• Softball at Loyola, Chicago, 11 a.m.: The Salukis and Ramblers close their three-game series in Chicago.
• Baseball hosts Illinois State, 2/5 p.m. doubleheader, Jones Stadium: SIU and ISU continue their four-game set with an afternoon doubleheader. Game 1 is scheduled for seven innings, while Game 2 is scheduled for nine innings. The 2 p.m. game is scheduled to air on ESPN3, while the nightcap is scheduled to air on ESPN+.
• Women's soccer (0-4-3, 0-3-3 MVC) hosts Illinois State (3-5, 3-3), 7 p.m., Hartzog Track and Field Complex: The Salukis and Redbirds compete under the lights in their first Valley matchup. ISU beat Northern Iowa 2-0 Thursday in its last match. SIU is still looking for its first goal of the season. Saturday's match is the home finale for the Salukis.
Easter Sunday
• Baseball hosts Illinois State, 1 p.m., Jones Stadium: SIU and ISU close their four-game series on Easter Sunday. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN3.
• Men's golf at Murray State, Murray, Kentucky: SIU opens a three-day tournament at Murray State.
