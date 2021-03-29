This Week in Saluki Athletics

Friday

• Softball at Loyola, Chicago, noon/2:30 p.m. doubleheader: SIU returns to conference play in Chicago with a three-game series at Loyola.

• Baseball (19-3, 3-1 MVC) hosts Illinois State (7-14, 0-0 MVC), 6 p.m., Jones Stadium (ESPN3): The Salukis and Redbirds get some national exposure for their Valley series at Jones Stadium, with all four games scheduled to air on ESPN3 or ESPN+. The Redbirds are scheduled to play Tuesday at Eastern Illinois before coming to Carbondale. SIU comes off its first series loss of the season, a 2-1 decision to Little Rock at home.

Saturday

• Softball at Loyola, Chicago, 11 a.m.: The Salukis and Ramblers close their three-game series in Chicago.

• Baseball hosts Illinois State, 2/5 p.m. doubleheader, Jones Stadium: SIU and ISU continue their four-game set with an afternoon doubleheader. Game 1 is scheduled for seven innings, while Game 2 is scheduled for nine innings. The 2 p.m. game is scheduled to air on ESPN3, while the nightcap is scheduled to air on ESPN+.