CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team plays its only road game this month, track and field visits an old friend, and the volleyball team closes the 2020-21 season at home against Illinois State, all this week in Saluki Athletics.

Here is a quick look at this week's schedule:

Tuesday

• Baseball (17-1) at Southeast Missouri State (10-8), Capaha Field, Cape Girardeau, 5 p.m.: The Salukis, who were tied for the most wins in the nation Monday, visit coach Lance Rhodes' old stomping grounds in Cape Girardeau. SEMO has won eight of its last 11 games. SIU kicks off another long homestand, this time 11 games, after Tuesday's game. Rain is in the forecast.

Wednesday

• Softball (20-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) hosts Missouri State (11-9, 2-1), West Stadium, noon/2:30 p.m. doubleheader: The Salukis try to build on Sunday's series-clinching win over Drake against the Lady Bears in a mid-day conference doubleheader.

Friday

• Women's swimming and diving at Indiana State/Ball State, Terre Haute, Ind., 1 p.m.: SIU jumps back into competition against the Sycamores and Cardinals on the campus of Indiana State.