CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team plays its only road game this month, track and field visits an old friend, and the volleyball team closes the 2020-21 season at home against Illinois State, all this week in Saluki Athletics.
Here is a quick look at this week's schedule:
Tuesday
• Baseball (17-1) at Southeast Missouri State (10-8), Capaha Field, Cape Girardeau, 5 p.m.: The Salukis, who were tied for the most wins in the nation Monday, visit coach Lance Rhodes' old stomping grounds in Cape Girardeau. SEMO has won eight of its last 11 games. SIU kicks off another long homestand, this time 11 games, after Tuesday's game. Rain is in the forecast.
Wednesday
• Softball (20-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) hosts Missouri State (11-9, 2-1), West Stadium, noon/2:30 p.m. doubleheader: The Salukis try to build on Sunday's series-clinching win over Drake against the Lady Bears in a mid-day conference doubleheader.
Friday
• Women's swimming and diving at Indiana State/Ball State, Terre Haute, Ind., 1 p.m.: SIU jumps back into competition against the Sycamores and Cardinals on the campus of Indiana State.
• Track and field at Ole Miss Classic, Oxford, Miss.: SIU visits old friend Connie Price-Smith, the Salukis' former coach and a Hall of Famer here, for the Ole Miss Classic Friday and Saturday.
• Baseball hosts Little Rock, Jones Stadium, 6 p.m.: SIU and Little Rock open a three-game series Friday night at Jones Stadium.
Saturday
• Women's swimming and diving at Valparaiso, Valparaiso, Ind.: The Salukis move from Terre Haute to Valparaiso for a dual meet.
• Track and field at Ole Miss Classic, Oxford, Miss.: SIU closes the two-day Ole Miss Classic in Oxford.
• Softball hosts Bradley, West Stadium, noon/2:30 p.m.: SIU opens a three-game series against the Braves with a Saturday doubleheader.
• Baseball hosts Little Rock, Jones Stadium, 2 p.m.: SIU and Little Rock play the second game of their three-game series.
• No. 10 Football (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) at Missouri State (3-4, 3-1), Plaster Stadium, Springfield, Mo., 2 p.m. (ESPN+ or ESPN3): The Salukis look to rebound from Saturday's 44-3 loss to South Dakota State. The Bears, under new coach Bobby Petrino, have won three of their last four after going 0-3 last fall.
• Volleyball (2-16, 1-15) hosts Illinois State, Davies Gym, 2 p.m.: SIU closes the regular season against the Redbirds Saturday and Sunday at Davies Gym. The Salukis have dropped 11 straight matches.
Sunday
• Men's golf at Craft Farms Intercollegiate, Gulf Shores, Ala.: The men's golf team begins a three-day event hosted by South Alabama in Gulf Shores.
• Women's soccer (0-3-3, 0-2-3) at Loyola, Chicago, 11 a.m.: SIU goes for its first MVC win at Loyola.
• Baseball hosts Little Rock, Jones Stadium, 1 p.m.: SIU and Little Rock close their three-game series.
• Volleyball hosts Illinois State, Davies Gym, 2 p.m.: The Salukis close their 2020-21 season at home against the Redbirds.
Monday
• Men's golf at Craft Farms Intercollegiate, Gulf Shores, Ala.: SIU continues its three-day event in Alabama.
• Women's golf at Diane Daugherty Invitational, Greenbriar Hills Country Club, Kirkwood, Mo.: SIU's women's golf team, which finished 10th out of 15 teams in its last outing at the Bama Beach Bash, plays a two-day tournament dedicated to their former coach.
