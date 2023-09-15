There’s a lot of noise about the SIU program right now and it’s for all the right reasons.

The 15th-ranked Salukis have started with a blowout win over an Austin Peay team that gave No. 11 Tennessee a legitimate game last week in Knoxville and a road win over Northern Illinois, their second FBS victory in as many years.

Their defense, which many wondered about six weeks ago after coordinator D.J. Vokolek left the day before preseason camp started for an assistant coach position at Northwestern, has responded to new coordinator Antonio James in style. Opponents have rushed for 102 yards, the second-fewest in FCS, and SIU has notched eight sacks along with five interceptions.

Saturday night brings a new challenge for the Salukis. It’s a short trip across the Mississippi River to Cape Girardeau for a marquee FCS matchup with No. 13 Southeast Missouri State. Time for a big pep talk from coach Nick Hill, right?

Well, if you pay attention to Hill on any kind of daily basis, you’d know better.

“You should be amped up because it’s a game,” he said Monday. “If you find yourself on a rollercoaster because of how amped up you are, you’re in the wrong profession. You don’t get that many opportunities.”

Translation: This game counts just as much as the other ones.

Will it count as a win or a loss for the regal canines? We’ll examine three factors that could determine the outcome:

1. More offensive punch

SIU will need more from its offense this week than it got last week, when it managed only 14 points and 219 total yards. It went 3-and-out on four of its last five possessions and managed just one first down in that span.

The good news is the Salukis aren’t likely to face many front sevens as good as NIU. The Huskies held them under three yards per carry and also sacked Nic Baker five times. Hill didn’t sound terribly concerned about the offense on Monday.

“What gets me excited is that we can get those things corrected,” he said. “I watched it this morning and reinforced that it was just one of those games. If we make a play here or there, it keeps the drive going.”

Just the same, it’s a sure bet SIU will emphasize getting off the mark early in this one, particularly to quiet the SEMO half of a bipartisan crowd that could sell out 93-year old Houck Field.

It’s hard to imagine it will get off to a faster start than it did the last time it played in Cape two years ago. On that night, Baker teamed with Avante Cox for a 99-yard touchdown pass on its first play of the year. That kick-started the Salukis on their way to a 47-21 rout.

2. The Walking Wounded

The Redhawks (1-1) are off to a predictable start record-wise, losing 45-0 at defending Big 12 champ Kansas State and rolling 45-7 last week against outmatched Lindenwood.

However, the first two games have exacted a heavy toll from SEMO in the injury department. Some believe the Redhawks could be without as many as seven starters. And there are some choice names in that list.

Top receiver Ryan Flournoy, who had 145 yards on 10 catches against the Salukis last year, broke his wrist in the first half against Lindenwood. Linebacker Bryce Norman (shoulder) is a game-time decision after sitting out last week.

Another key receiver, Dalyn McDonald, was concussed to start last week’s game and his status for Saturday night isn’t known. And quarterback Paxton DeLaurent (shoulder) is playing even though he isn’t at 100%.

The good news for SEMO? Its offensive line remains healthy and very experienced, led by center Zack Gieg, the reigning Rimington Award winner. Which leads us to perhaps the most important key to this one.

3. Slow the Hess Express

In one corner, Geno Hess, one of the best running backs in the country. He comes into this game with 4,223 career yards, 927 away from the all-time Ohio Valley Conference record. He owns 18 career 100-yard games and six school records, including most touchdowns with 57.

In the other corner, SIU’s run defense, which is allowing less than two yards per carry. The Salukis’ speed and quickness have flowed to the ball consistently, keeping opponents from being two-dimensional. NIU tried its damndest to get off the mark on the ground and failed last week.

That was impressive. Slowing down Hess, which SIU did last year when it limited him to 65 yards on 19 attempts, would be even more impressive.

Does last year mean that the Salukis have the book on him?

“I don’t think there’s any figuring him out,” Hill said. “He’s a great back and if you give him space … we have to do a good job of just being in our gaps and playing gap-sound defense.”