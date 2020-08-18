Tipping point for NCAA basketball could be in September

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA will likely decide next month whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said Monday that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season. Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10.
"As we prepare for the 2020-21 college basketball season, we have exercised patience and discipline in monitoring the effects of COVID-19 and making decisions regarding the season. We have learned a great deal over the course of the summer, and with health and safety being our priority, we have developed and studied contingency plans for alternatives to the scheduled Nov. 10 start date," Gavitt said. "In the coming weeks, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees will take the lead with me in a collaborative process of finalizing any recommendations for consideration by the NCAA Division I Council for the start of the college basketball season. By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic."
Four conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed fall sports and hope to play in the spring. Six leagues, including the Big 12, ACC and SEC, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall.
The Pac-12 has said its postponement includes basketball, but other conferences have not mentioned plans for hoops.
Students at colleges across the country have started returning to campuses in recent weeks, leading to new COVID-19 clusters, and numerous football programs have been hit by positive tests.
The Missouri Valley Conference postponed all its fall sports earlier this month to next spring, but has not announced any changes to its winter sports yet. The Valley was able to complete its men's basketball tournament in St. Louis last season before the pandemic hit in mid-March. Bradley, which won the tournament, was denied its automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The MVC women's tournament was canceled before it began.
