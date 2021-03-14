Touchdown pass to Rollins an 'easy choice' for Salukis' Labanowitz

CARBONDALE — Down six midway through the fourth quarter Saturday, SIU quarterback Stone Labanowitz had two choices when he dropped back from the Northern Iowa 3-yard line on third-and-goal.

With the pocket moving in on the 5-foot-10, 195-pound junior, Labanowitz spotted wide receiver Jerron Rollins running in the back of the end zone from his right. With Panther defenders right behind the line of scrimmage, Labanowitz had to try to either find a lane to throw a bullet pass or sail one toward the goal posts in the hopes that the 6-2 Rollins could snare it. If he didn't, the 10th-ranked Salukis were looking at a fourth-and-goal with the game on the line.

As it turned out, Rollins saw Labanowitz's pass all the way, and the backup quarterback put it right where he needed to.

"The coaching point/teaching point was 'Put that ball where only the receiver can get it,'" Labanowitz said. "And it's just hilarious how this stuff comes together, because I put that ball where nobody but Jerron could get it, and he went up and made a play. I saw the guy on his tail, and I thought 'I put this in front of him, or I put this in the air,' and that's an easy pick. I put it in the air and Jerron went up and made a huge play."