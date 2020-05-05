Transfer dance adds another twist to 2020 recruiting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — The NCAA Division I Board of Directors was supposed to put an end to the speculation surrounding an automatic waiver for the only five sports that currently require a year in residence after transferring.

A working group within the NCAA charged with tweaking the transfer system, headed by South Dakota State athletic director Justin Sell, had recommended allowing the one-time waiver as long as student-athletes met certain academic and disciplinary requirements. Athletes in football, men's and women's basketball, men's hockey and baseball would be immediately eligible after moving schools instead of having to wait an extra year. Thursday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors passed the buck, tabling discussion of the one-time transfer waiver and recommending it was not appropriate for the association at this time.

SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins, who signed one player that will have to sit out the upcoming season under the current rules, believes big changes are coming.

"I'm not sure if it's going to happen this year or next year," Mullins said. "I've heard different things. When it does go into effect, if it goes into effect, it will change college basketball. We'll have to adjust just like everyone else will."