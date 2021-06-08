Trio of Salukis awarded State Farm Good Neighbor Award

CARBONDALE — A trio of Saluki student-athletes were named as recipients of the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Good Neighbor Award for the spring semester, the league announced Tuesday.

SIU football punter Jack Colquhoun, soccer/swimming and diving's Kailyn Stone and women's golfer Emilyee McGiles were among 30 MVC student-athletes recognized for the award.

Colquhoun, a native of Melbourne, Australia, holds a 3.64 cumulative GPA as an economics graduate student. The fifth-year senior ranked third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with a 44.2 yards-per-punt average and tallied eight punts over 50-plus yards in 2020-21. A member of the 2019-2020 MVFC Honor Roll, Colquhoun is the mental health coordinator for Saluki Unity and serves as the president of the International Student Union at SIU.

Stone, a native of Evansville, Indiana, carries a 3.88 GPA while majoring in political science. The senior appeared in six games for SIU's soccer team in the spring, which included a season-high 60 minutes against Northern Iowa on March 21. Stone is an active member of SIU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), which included a term as the organization's president.

McGiles, a native of Orland Park, holds a 3.64 GPA as an exercise science major. A two-time MVC Scholar-Athlete Team selection, McGiles served as SAAC's community service coordinator and has a multitude of volunteer experience. She volunteered at the Carbondale Public Library for two years and was a member of SIU's Green Action Team. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be in good academic standing, demonstrate good citizenship through good sportsmanship and have significant community service. Institutions select their award honorees.

