Trio of Salukis, former Marion High School star set to compete at Tokyo Games

CARBONDALE — Darryl Sullivan, a former Marion High School star who competed at the University of Tennessee, was scheduled to compete in the high jump preliminaries at the Tokyo Games late Thursday night.

He won't be the only American athlete with local ties competing at the Olympics. Former Salukis DeAnna Price and Gwen Berry are in the women's hammer throw beginning Saturday night, locally, and another former Saluki, Raven Saunders, is in the women's shot put beginning at 5:25 a.m. Friday. Fans can catch the action on NBC, USA Network or Peacock, NBC's new online app/digital platform that is free to watch.

Sullivan was down to his last attempt at the U.S. Olympic Trials before clearing the 2.24-meter bar (7 feet, 4 1/4 inches). He finished second behind LSU's JuVaughn Harrison and is making his Olympic debut.

Price and Berry are in their second Olympics after making Team USA in 2016 for the Rio Games. Berry, who broke the American hammer throw record in 2016, a record Price now has, did not make the finals in Rio. Price finished eighth, and is one of the favorites for the gold medal after becoming only the second woman ever to throw over 80 meters.