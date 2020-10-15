UNI picked to win MVC; Salukis 5th in preseason poll

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team was picked fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll released Thursday.

The Salukis received 235 points from a panel of league coaches, sports information directors and media, behind fourth-place Indiana State (282 points) and ahead of sixth-place Missouri State (210). SIU went 16-16 overall and 10-8 in the league last season under first-year coach Bryan Mullins. The Salukis finished fifth in the Valley and tied a league record for the most wins for a team that was picked last in the preseason poll.

Mullins finished second in the MVC Coach of the Year voting to Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson.

UNI, which returns 2020 MVC Player of the Year A.J. Green and first team all-conference forward Austin Phyfe, was picked to win the league for the first time in 11 years. The Panthers (426) received 30 of 44 first-place votes to outdistance Loyola (405), which received 13 first-place votes. The Ramblers finished one game behind UNI last season and return five senior starters from last season's 21-11 squad.

Bradley, which has won the last two MVC Tournaments, received the other first-place vote and was third in the preseason poll. Indiana State was fourth, followed by SIU, Missouri State, Drake (207), Valparaiso (148), Illinois State (112) and Evansville (54).

Green was the preseason Player of the Year. Phyfe joined him on the preseason first team, along with Bradley forward Elijah Childs, Indiana State guard Tyreke Key and Loyola center Cameron Krutwig. SIU's Marcus Domask, the Valley Freshman and Newcomer of the Year last season, made the preseason second team. Domask joined Valparaiso guard/forward Donovan Clay, Indiana State forward Jake LaRavia, Drake guard Roman Penn and Missouri State forward Gaige Prim on the second team.

