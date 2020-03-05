UNI's Jacobson named MVC Coach of the Year, Mullins close second

SIU (16-15, 10-8 MVC) beat both of the top seeds in this week's Valley Tournament, No. 1 seed Northern Iowa and No. 2 seed Loyola, and finished fifth after dropping five of its last six games. The Salukis were a game out of first place in the final two weeks and start two true freshmen. Mullins rebuilt a team that lost five seniors, three of them starters, with 11 newcomers. Senior guard Aaron Cook, the team's leading returning scorer and one of its best players, competed in only six games before breaking a bone in his right (shooting) hand at Murray State.

Cook hasn't returned and plans to apply for a medical redshirt after the season. If it's approved, Cook would be eligible for a fifth year in 2020-21.

One of those 11 newcomers, freshman guard Marcus Domask, was named the MVC freshman and newcomer of the year. Domask led all freshmen in the Valley in scoring and assists. He is only the third player in Saluki history to score more than 400 points as a freshman, and has a chance to beat Kent Williams' mark of 440 set in 1999-2000. Williams' mark is the most for an SIU freshman since the school joined the Valley. Charlie "Chico" Vaughn's 620 points during the 1958-59 season is SIU's freshman record.

SIU plays fourth-seeded Bradley (20-11, 11-7) Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals. The game is scheduled to air on Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City and NBC Sports Chicago.

