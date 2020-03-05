UNI's Jacobson named MVC Coach of the Year, Mullins close second

ST. LOUIS — In a stunning announcement Thursday, Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson was named the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year at the league's annual luncheon.
Jacobson, who led the Panthers to the MVC regular-season title, won the award for the fourth time in his career, tying Drake's Maury John for the most in league history. Jacobson received 24 first-place votes, 16 second-place votes and four third-place votes for 108 points. SIU's Bryan Mullins, who led the Salukis to a fifth-place finish with 11 newcomers after getting picked last in the preseason poll, was a close second with 102 points.
Mullins received 23 first-place votes, 14 second-place votes and five third-place votes from a panel of league coaches, media and sports information directors. Greg Lansing of Indiana State was third with 46 points, and Loyola leader Porter Moser was fourth with 32 points. Moser received two first-place votes.
It was the third time in the past five seasons that the league's top coaching honor was decided by six points or fewer. In 2016, Barry Hinson of SIU earned the award by three points over Gregg Marshall of Wichita State, and in 2017, Dan Muller of Illinois State edged Marshall by six points in the voting. Mullins, 33, had hoped to became SIU's sixth MVC Coach of the Year Award winner and the first since Hinson. Mullins' former coach, Chris Lowery, won in 2005 and 2007, Matt Painter won it in his only season at SIU in 2014, Bruce Weber won in 2003 and Rich Herrin won in 1990.
SIU (16-15, 10-8 MVC) beat both of the top seeds in this week's Valley Tournament, No. 1 seed Northern Iowa and No. 2 seed Loyola, and finished fifth after dropping five of its last six games. The Salukis were a game out of first place in the final two weeks and start two true freshmen. Mullins rebuilt a team that lost five seniors, three of them starters, with 11 newcomers. Senior guard Aaron Cook, the team's leading returning scorer and one of its best players, competed in only six games before breaking a bone in his right (shooting) hand at Murray State.
Cook hasn't returned and plans to apply for a medical redshirt after the season. If it's approved, Cook would be eligible for a fifth year in 2020-21.
One of those 11 newcomers, freshman guard Marcus Domask, was named the MVC freshman and newcomer of the year. Domask led all freshmen in the Valley in scoring and assists. He is only the third player in Saluki history to score more than 400 points as a freshman, and has a chance to beat Kent Williams' mark of 440 set in 1999-2000. Williams' mark is the most for an SIU freshman since the school joined the Valley. Charlie "Chico" Vaughn's 620 points during the 1958-59 season is SIU's freshman record.
SIU plays fourth-seeded Bradley (20-11, 11-7) Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals. The game is scheduled to air on Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City and NBC Sports Chicago.
