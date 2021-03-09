Urgent need pushed Salukis to unveil fundraising campaign during pandemic

The campaign has already raised more than $55,000.

"Saluki Athletics is the front door to SIU," said Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation. "Our teams spread awareness of our brand, which aids the university when recruiting potential students across the country. When the Salukis win, we all win."

Unlike a capital campaign, which attempts to raise money for additional projects, Salukis Forever is to help maintain the standards for the program's 17 sports. SIU has an urgent need to raise money toward additional scholarships next fall for seniors who want to return for a fifth, or even sixth year through an NCAA rule passed during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Saluki men's basketball team has a full roster for the 2021-22 season, for example, with 10 players that are either freshmen, sophomores or juniors and three incoming recruits. If graduate transfers Anthony D'Avanzo and Jakolby Long want to come back this winter, Jarnigan said as of now, the team will have to fundraise in order to pay for their scholarships.