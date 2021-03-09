Urgent need pushed Salukis to unveil fundraising campaign during pandemic

CARBONDALE — There is never a good time during a pandemic to unveil a fundraising campaign, but Salukis Forever came with urgent needs, SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said.
The coronavirus cost the Salukis hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost ticket revenue during the 2020-21 school year, even after some fans were allowed to attend football games and women's soccer games. Only family members of players and staff were allowed to attend basketball games at the Banterra Center this season, and last fall's football game against Southeast Missouri State, typically one of the best-attended games at both schools, was also limited to immediate family members. Those losses, coupled with the new costs of testing weekly for 17 teams, has put the department in a financial bind this year and next year, Jarnigan said.
"Our financial issues are current, and have been for a while," Jarnigan said. "We definitely need to make a strong push on the fundraising side of things to be able to close some significant gaps that are in place for our operations next year. So now is critical."
The SIU Foundation and Saluki Athletics unveiled Salukis Forever, a four-year, $25 million fundraising campaign, in late February that will end in June 2024. Donors will have the opportunity to support the entire athletic department, or particular teams. SIU is hopeful fans that can donate will give after many of them weren't able to buy season tickets to see their favorite teams due to COVID-19, attend the annual Hall of Fame dinner, or go to other traditional events like end-of-the-year team banquets. Fans can also donate to the Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund, the AD Excellence Fund, the Women's Initiative Fund and the Salukis Well-Being Fund, which goes to strength and conditioning, equipment and sports medicine.
The campaign has already raised more than $55,000.
"Saluki Athletics is the front door to SIU," said Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation. "Our teams spread awareness of our brand, which aids the university when recruiting potential students across the country. When the Salukis win, we all win."
Unlike a capital campaign, which attempts to raise money for additional projects, Salukis Forever is to help maintain the standards for the program's 17 sports. SIU has an urgent need to raise money toward additional scholarships next fall for seniors who want to return for a fifth, or even sixth year through an NCAA rule passed during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Saluki men's basketball team has a full roster for the 2021-22 season, for example, with 10 players that are either freshmen, sophomores or juniors and three incoming recruits. If graduate transfers Anthony D'Avanzo and Jakolby Long want to come back this winter, Jarnigan said as of now, the team will have to fundraise in order to pay for their scholarships.
"Perhaps we don't bring in as many new signees. It depends on the program, where they're at with recruiting, and what their needs are," Jarnigan said. "Our coaches are aware already what the finances are, with scholarships, and if any of our coaches are in the position where they want to bring somebody back and it would be over and above typical years' equivalencies, that's going to have to be fundraised money in order for us to do that, and I'm certainly, 100% on board to try to help them to make that happen if that's what they want to happen."
To learn more about the campaign or make a gift, visit foreversiu.org/athletics.
