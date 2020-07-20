UT Martin's 6 preseason selections second-most in OVC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — UT Martin, which is scheduled to open the 2020 football season against SIU, had six players on the Ohio Valley Conference's preseason team Monday.

The OVC released its preseason all-conference offense, defense and special teams but is holding onto its preseason poll until August. The Skyhawks' six selections, four on offense and two on defense, were the most in the league other than Austin Peay, which had seven. Governor wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson and nickelback Kordell Jackson were named the league's preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

UT Martin running back Peyton Logan, fullback/tight end Davin Dyal, wide receiver/tight end Colton Dowell and offensive guard Aries Davis made the OVC preseason offense team. Defensive tackle Austin Pickett and safety JaQuez Akins made the preseason defense team.

Logan missed the final three games of last season due to injury, but still finished with 784 rushing yards, the second-most in the OVC. He averaged 87.1 yards rushing a game, carrying the ball 109 times for 784 yards and six touchdowns. Logan also averaged 10.8 yards per reception and 21.6 yards per kick return for a 7-5 squad.