UT Martin's 6 preseason selections second-most in OVC

CARBONDALE — UT Martin, which is scheduled to open the 2020 football season against SIU, had six players on the Ohio Valley Conference's preseason team Monday.
The OVC released its preseason all-conference offense, defense and special teams but is holding onto its preseason poll until August. The Skyhawks' six selections, four on offense and two on defense, were the most in the league other than Austin Peay, which had seven. Governor wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson and nickelback Kordell Jackson were named the league's preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.
UT Martin running back Peyton Logan, fullback/tight end Davin Dyal, wide receiver/tight end Colton Dowell and offensive guard Aries Davis made the OVC preseason offense team. Defensive tackle Austin Pickett and safety JaQuez Akins made the preseason defense team.
Logan missed the final three games of last season due to injury, but still finished with 784 rushing yards, the second-most in the OVC. He averaged 87.1 yards rushing a game, carrying the ball 109 times for 784 yards and six touchdowns. Logan also averaged 10.8 yards per reception and 21.6 yards per kick return for a 7-5 squad.
Dowell, a preseason All-American by HERO Sports, caught 38 passes for 765 yards and four touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior averaged 20.1 yards per reception and had four 100-yard games last season (Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri State, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay).
Pickett, a 6-1, 290-pound senior, was granted a fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA. The 2019 first team all-conference pick anchored a three-man front that helped the Skyhawks lead the OVC in sacks last season. Pickett finished with 38 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last year. Akins, a senior safety, had a career-high 12 stops in last year's 28-14 loss at SIU. His 92 stops were the second-most tackles in the OVC last season.
Southeast Missouri State, which is scheduled to come to Saluki Stadium on Sept. 19, had four players on the preseason team. Wide receiver Aaron Alston, offensive tackle Ja'Chai Baker, kicker Kendrick Tiller and defensive back Bydarrius Knighten all made the list.
Knighten, a 6-foot, 197-pound senior safety, is the Redhawks' top returning tackler after getting 75 stops last season for the 9-4 squad. He had 53 solo tackles and led the team with three interceptions. Tiller made 16 of 22 field goals and 40 of 45 extra-point attempts last year. His 88 points ranked third in the OVC.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference is expected to announce its preseason team and preseason poll Aug. 3.
