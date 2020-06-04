Valley Football gets 7 players on Athlon Sports' Preseason All-American Team

CARBONDALE — Seven players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference made the Athlon Sports Preseason All-American Team that was released earlier this week.
Defending national champion North Dakota State, the preseason No. 1 again this year, had two players on the 26-athlete squad. Quarterback Trey Lance, the first freshman or redshirt freshman to ever win the Walter Payton Award last year, and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz made the list. Illinois State offensive lineman Drew Himmelman, one of the top NFL prospects in the FCS, and South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson were also on the preseason offense.
Redbird defensive lineman Romeo McKnight, Northern Iowa defensive lineman Elerson Smith and Illinois State defensive back Devin Taylor were on the defensive side. The seven players from Valley Football tied the Big Sky Conference for the most preseason All-Americans. The Southland Conference was next with three selections.
Lance and Radunz are two of the biggest reasons the Bison are picked to win another national championship in early 2021. Lance threw for 28 touchdowns, ran for 14 more, and didn't throw a single interception during NDSU's 16-0 run last season. He completed 192 of 287 passes for 2,786 yards (174.1 yards per game) and rushed for 1,100 yards on 169 carries. Lance was the most efficient passer in the MVFC (180.6). Radunz, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound senior, was a consensus first team All-American last season and didn't allow a sack in 682 snaps.
Himmelman, a 6-10, 315-pound left tackle, was first team all-conference and all-academic last season. He graded out at over 90% in 15 starters and was named first team All-American by The Associated Press, STATS FCS and the American Football Coaches Association. Johnson, a 5-10, 180-pound senior, led the MVFC in receptions per game at 5.5. Johnson caught 72 passes for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns.
McKnight and Taylor helped Illinois State to 10-5 record and a berth in the national quarterfinals. McKnight had 12.0 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last year. Taylor led Valley Football in passes defended (24) and tied for second with five interceptions. Smith aims to be the third player from Northern Iowa to win the MVFC Defensive Player of the Year Award after leading the league in sacks (14.0) and tackles for loss (21.5).
