Valley Football gets 7 players on Athlon Sports' Preseason All-American Team

CARBONDALE — Seven players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference made the Athlon Sports Preseason All-American Team that was released earlier this week.

Defending national champion North Dakota State, the preseason No. 1 again this year, had two players on the 26-athlete squad. Quarterback Trey Lance, the first freshman or redshirt freshman to ever win the Walter Payton Award last year, and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz made the list. Illinois State offensive lineman Drew Himmelman, one of the top NFL prospects in the FCS, and South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson were also on the preseason offense.

Redbird defensive lineman Romeo McKnight, Northern Iowa defensive lineman Elerson Smith and Illinois State defensive back Devin Taylor were on the defensive side. The seven players from Valley Football tied the Big Sky Conference for the most preseason All-Americans. The Southland Conference was next with three selections.