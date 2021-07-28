Valley Football | Second season a new training camp twist

CARBONDALE — Nick Hill took a harder look at his players' reps during the 2020-21 season than usual after it finished May 2.

SIU's sixth-year coach, a former quarterback here in the late 2000s, took a more cautious approach to this fall's training camp than most in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Salukis played 10 games last season, opening against Southeast Missouri State in October of 2020 and reaching the FCS quarterfinals at South Dakota State in May. When SIU opens camp Wednesday, it'll be preparing for an 11-game regular season that will begin four months after the last one ended.

"There's nobody to call and say 'Hey, how did you handle this the last time you had to do this?'" Hill said. "And so, because it's all new to everybody."

The Jackrabbits (8-2 last season) made it all the way to the FCS national championship game, but missed some games during the regular season because of COVID-19. Missouri State (5-5) and North Dakota State (7-3) also played 10 games in 2020-21, but everybody else in the MVFC played seven or less. Indiana State didn't play at all, sitting out because of what the program called health concerns about having to do what everybody else is doing: playing two seasons in less than 13 months.