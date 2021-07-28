Valley Football | Second season a new training camp twist

CARBONDALE — Nick Hill took a harder look at his players' reps during the 2020-21 season than usual after it finished May 2.
SIU's sixth-year coach, a former quarterback here in the late 2000s, took a more cautious approach to this fall's training camp than most in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Salukis played 10 games last season, opening against Southeast Missouri State in October of 2020 and reaching the FCS quarterfinals at South Dakota State in May. When SIU opens camp Wednesday, it'll be preparing for an 11-game regular season that will begin four months after the last one ended.
"There's nobody to call and say 'Hey, how did you handle this the last time you had to do this?'" Hill said. "And so, because it's all new to everybody."
The Jackrabbits (8-2 last season) made it all the way to the FCS national championship game, but missed some games during the regular season because of COVID-19. Missouri State (5-5) and North Dakota State (7-3) also played 10 games in 2020-21, but everybody else in the MVFC played seven or less. Indiana State didn't play at all, sitting out because of what the program called health concerns about having to do what everybody else is doing: playing two seasons in less than 13 months.
"It's more strength and conditioning and listening to their bodies," Hill said. "We know exactly how many reps they had. Your team is kind of divided into three different segments. You've got the older guys that played a ton of reps in the spring, and so their bodies needed a certain amount of time, we felt like, rest, and just, nothing. And then coming back and working out. They've been here for eight weeks. And then there's that group that maybe played a little bit, not as much, and they're kind of ready to go, and then we got a group of guys that didn't play at all, like our true freshmen. This summer has kind of been like a regular summer to them.
"How we treat training camp, how we treat the season, we're not just trying to play 11 games."
College football teams will be older than ever this fall, as the NCAA allowed any seniors that played in 2020-21 to come back this year without losing any eligibility. The Salukis, who earned their first playoff berth since 2009 in 2021, returns 23 starters. Sixteen of their 17 seniors are sixth-year players, the most the program will probably ever have. The Sycamores have over 50 seniors, coach Curt Mallory said, with 23 of them playing their sixth seasons.
Mallory admitted the move to not play in 2020 had good and bad consequences.
"I think we'll all find out," Mallory said, after getting asked if there was any physical advantage to his team resting in 2020. "When we made the decision not to play, it was the best decision for Indiana State and where we were at. I certainly saw some great gains in the offseason, but, on a negative side, haven't played football. We haven't played in a game, so, getting back and getting going, and getting ready for that opener against Eastern Illinois on Aug. 28, I know we're all excited to get playing football."
North Dakota State coach Matt Entz, who is used to taking his team deep in the playoffs, said the time for adjusting players' schedules was over. Beginning this fall, Entz said, the Bison plan to jump into training camp like usual.
"You talk about in the spring, something had to give, to have two seasons in one calendar year was going to be difficult," he said. "We took the approach that we were maybe going to cut some practice length, minimize some reps, try to, essentially, have like a pitch count with our players during the spring. We've notified our football team that we're back to what fall camp looks like. We're back to what Bison Football looks like, in terms of the double-repping, in terms of the urgency and the energy that's at practice."
Mark Farley, the MVFC's all-time wins leader now in his 21st season at Northern Iowa, had to play several guys out of position in order to compete late last season. The Panthers went 3-4, only playing conference games. They had to play two games without starting quarterback Will McElvain, the league's fourth-leading passer, four with All-American receiver Isaiah Weston and four with defensive back Eric Mooney.
Farley admitted he wasn't sure how to ease his team into a second season in the same calendar year, but was going full-speed ahead until something tells him otherwise.
"I don't got a great answer," he said. "I just know that we're gonna do things that we know have been successful doing over years prior to last year, and we'll have to adapt to those things if we find fault in those things. We're not gonna rest going into this thing, and worry about last season. It's not what we did. It's what we end up doing is what's important."
