Valley quartet named to Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award watch list

ST. LOUIS — Four players from the Missouri Valley Conference were among the 25 members of the preseason watch list for the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by HerHoopStats.com Wednesday.

Bradley's Gabi Haack, Drake's Grace Berg and Missouri State's Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin each appeared on the list. All four were named preseason All-MVC selections on Tuesday morning. Calip was the league's preseason Player of the Year.

The only three-time All-MVC selection in Bradley women's basketball history, Haack was the 2021 MVC Tournament Most Outstanding Player after leading the Braves to their first conference tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance last season. Averaging 13.8 points per game for her career, Haack enters the 2021-22 campaign just 40 points shy of becoming the program's all-time leading scorer (Karen Anderson, 1679 points from 1979-83). She needs just 12 3-pointers to set The Valley's all-time mark (Creighton's Dayna Finch with 294 treys from 2001-04).

Berg is the third Drake player named to the watch list, joining former teammates Becca Hittner and Sara Rhine, who were each on the 2020 list. Berg provided an immediate impact in her first season in 2021-22, starting every game for the Bulldogs. She is just the second Drake player ever to win the MVC Newcomer of the Year Award. The Indianola, Iowa native and transfer from Missouri averaged a team-high 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6% from the floor.

Calip, a sixth-year senior, ranked 10th in the nation and led the Valley with a 2.82 assist-to-turnover ratio last season. She committed just 38 turnovers all season on the way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Franklin, a senior forward, ranked 25th in the country and first in the MVC last season with 253 rebounds. She was also inside the top 50 nationally with 10 double-doubles in 2020-21. Franklin was a standout in The Valley, leading the conference in double-doubles (10), rebounds (253), and rebounds per game (9.7). She was named MVC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Becky Hammon Award was first given out in 2020, with South Dakota’s Ciara Duffy being named the inaugural winner. FGCU’s Kierstan Bell won the award in 2021. This year’s preseason watch list includes representatives from 22 schools and 13 conferences. The award is only open to mid-major players, those who don't compete in the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 or SEC. In January, 15 players will be named to the midseason watch list. The 10 semifinalists will be announced in February, with five finalists being announced in early March. The winner will be announced in late March.

Hammon was a three-time All-American during her career at Colorado State and led the Rams to the Sweet 16 in 1999, the program’s only appearance to date. She was signed by the New York Liberty in 1999 and traded to the San Antonio Stars in 2007, where she played the rest of her career. Hammon retired in 2014 as a six-time all-star. In 2014, she became the second female coach in NBA history when she began coaching for the San Antonio Spurs. Additionally, Hammon is the only woman to be a head coach in the NBA Summer League, as well as the only woman to be a member of an NBA All-Star coaching staff.

• Loyola's Williamson named to Julius Erving list: Lucas Williamson, a graduate student that was named to the All-MVC preseason second team Wednesday, was announced as one of 20 players on the 2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award watch list.

The 6-foot-4 Williamson is one of only four players from non-Power 6 conferences on the list. A national committee of top collegiate basketball personnel determined the candidates.

One of the top defensive players in the country and the anchor of Loyola's top-ranked scoring defense, Williamson was the 2021 MVC Defensive Player of the Year. The Chicago native averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the 26-5 Ramblers, who reached the Sweet 16 in 2021. The second team all-conference pick was Loyola's leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament at 15 points per game. Williamson scored in double figures in six of the Ramblers' last seven games.

