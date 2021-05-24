Valley trio aims to boost NCAA resumes

Indiana State (27-17), the No. 2 seed, is the defending champion after winning the 2019 event. Missouri State won in 2018, and DBU won its third title within a four-year span in 2017. SIU (38-18), which has already won the most games in a season since 2005, goes for its first tournament championship since 1990.

DBU, Indiana State and SIU all have one thing in common heading into their first games Wednesday. They all hope to either win their way into the NCAA regionals, or pad their postseason resumes in the process.

DBU (52 RPI) and Indiana State (37 RPI) are the frontrunners, as Baseball America and D1baseball.com both have them in their latest projected fields of 64. SIU (72 RPI) has raised its RPI more than 30 points after taking 3 of 4 at Indiana State and splitting its four-game series with DBU, but probably has to do more to convince the selection committee it could win in the postseason. The fourth-seeded Salukis start Wednesday night against No. 3 Bradley (20-20), a team that took 3 of 4 against SIU in Peoria earlier this year.