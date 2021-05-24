Valley trio aims to boost NCAA resumes

CARBONDALE — Dallas Baptist coach Dan Heefner saw his team score 19 runs in its first game of a four-game set at Richard "Itchy" Jones Stadium last week. The Patriots scored 14 runs the rest of the series against the Salukis.
DBU (33-15), the top seed at this week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Carbondale, may be more prepared than most to tackle four wins in four days. Patriot pitchers that started seven or more games won 24 of the team's 33 decisions, and DBU had four of the top-10 hitters in the league during the regular season. After playing Thursday through Saturday, they even got some extra practice time to get ready for a stadium that can play big or small, depending on the wind.
"To me, this is what it kind of should play like," said Heefner, the 2016 Valley Coach of the Year who has led DBU to nine NCAA regional appearances in his 13 seasons there. "I don't like the slow fields. And then, baseball is interesting. It really depends on the weather and what's the wind doing? I think this ballpark can go either way. When the wind's blowing out, it can play really big. If it's neutral or it's blowing in, then it's gonna be pretty small. Really depends on the weather."
It will be hot this week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service, with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s, but there is also a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, a 70% chance Wednesday, and a 60% chance Thursday. The wind could get up to 21 mph Tuesday afternoon, but is otherwise expected to be fairly calm in the tournament's return to Carbondale for the first time since 1986.
Indiana State (27-17), the No. 2 seed, is the defending champion after winning the 2019 event. Missouri State won in 2018, and DBU won its third title within a four-year span in 2017. SIU (38-18), which has already won the most games in a season since 2005, goes for its first tournament championship since 1990.
DBU, Indiana State and SIU all have one thing in common heading into their first games Wednesday. They all hope to either win their way into the NCAA regionals, or pad their postseason resumes in the process.
DBU (52 RPI) and Indiana State (37 RPI) are the frontrunners, as Baseball America and D1baseball.com both have them in their latest projected fields of 64. SIU (72 RPI) has raised its RPI more than 30 points after taking 3 of 4 at Indiana State and splitting its four-game series with DBU, but probably has to do more to convince the selection committee it could win in the postseason. The fourth-seeded Salukis start Wednesday night against No. 3 Bradley (20-20), a team that took 3 of 4 against SIU in Peoria earlier this year.
"Everybody is going to be locked in. Every single team is going to be ready, and everybody thinks that they can win," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "It's kind of a fresh start. Especially the first game, the teams that can come in and settle the nerves, quickest, will probably have the chance to get off to the better start. That's always one of the biggest worry as a coach when you get into those tournament formats, what kind of nerves are you gonna have, and how quickly can you settle those nerves and get back to playing a normal game like you did 56 times throughout the year."
The tournament begins Tuesday night at 2:30 p.m., with No. 6 seed Illinois State (22-32) taking on No. 7 Evansville (28-26) for the right to play DBU Wednesday at 10 a.m. Fifth-seeded Missouri State (21-22), which has won a league-best five straight heading into the tournament, plays No. 8 Valparaiso (14-33) at 7 p.m. All the games of the tournament are scheduled to air on ESPN+.
All-session tickets for The Hill are available for $50 each at SIUSalukis.com or at the gate. Fans may bring chairs or blankets and will have access to the stadium restrooms and concession areas. Vehicles are not permitted on The Hill. Fans can also buy $10 tickets that are good for a seat in the seating bowl inside the stadium at the gate, beginning an hour before the games. Sales for each game will end one hour after they begin, and the stadium will be cleared of fans between games. There are no single-game tickets available for The Hill, fans can only buy all-session tickets there.
