Valley women's coaches speak out about racial injustice

"We have diversity on our team and our staff, and it was important that I continue to create a safe place where people didn't feel any judgment and could voice their opinion, concerns, fears, whatever it is, just the uncertainty of everything," said Agugua-Hamilton, the 2020 MVC Coach of the Year. "We had some intimate talks as a program, as a family, and there was a lot that came to light with that. Some was education. A lot of them had seen some stuff on TV, but when you hear somebody you consider a sister or a teammate, coach, mother type of figure, talk about their experiences, it hits home a little bit more. So there were tears and there were intimate conversations that took place there."