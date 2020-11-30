Valley's all-time leading scorer Hawkins headed to national hall of fame

Overall, Hawkins owns 14 school records at Bradley, including four career marks, six single-season standards and four single-game records. His 63 points in a single game at Detroit (Feb. 22, 1988) are the most in BU and MVC history, while tying for 10th in the NCAA record book.

Hawkins led Bradley to two regular-season league championships during his career and the 1988 MVC Tournament title. He also helped the Braves advance to two NCAA Tournaments, with the 1985-86 team reaching as high as No. 9 in the AP poll.

Following his graduation from Bradley, Hawkins helped lead the United States to a bronze medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics. He was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, and later traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He played 13 seasons with the 76ers, SuperSonics, Hornets and Bulls during his career, totaling 14,470 career points. Hawkins scored a career-best 22.1 points per game and was named an NBA All-Star during the 1990-91 campaign, while leading the 76ers in scoring during the 1992-93 season (20.3 ppg).