Valley's all-time leading scorer Hawkins headed to national hall of fame

One of the greatest players in Bradley and Missouri Valley Conference basketball history, Hersey Hawkins, will now be regarded among the best in college basketball history.
Hawkins was announced as a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Sunday during the Hall of Fame Classic. He and seven other honorees will be enshrined in November 2021 in Kansas City at the 2021 Hall of Fame induction celebration. The event is part of Kansas City's Hall of Fame weekend, which also includes the annual Hall of Fame Tournament. Joining Hawkins in the 2021 class are players Len Bias (Maryland), David Greenwood (UCLA), Jim Jackson (Ohio State), Antawn Jamison (North Carolina) and Paul Pierce (Kansas) in addition to coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders.
The consensus National Player of the Year and first team All-American during the 1987-88 season, Hawkins finished his career ranked fourth in NCAA history and now places 10th with 3,008 career points – the most in the Bradley and Missouri Valley Conference record book.
A two-time MVC Player of the Year, Hawkins led the nation with 1,125 points and 36.3 points per game during his senior season in 1987-88, while placing fifth in the country during the 1986-87 campaign with 27.2 points per game. His 36.3 points as a senior remain the second-highest total by any player during the shot clock era, while his 284 made free throws that season are 12th-best in NCAA history.
Overall, Hawkins owns 14 school records at Bradley, including four career marks, six single-season standards and four single-game records. His 63 points in a single game at Detroit (Feb. 22, 1988) are the most in BU and MVC history, while tying for 10th in the NCAA record book.
Hawkins led Bradley to two regular-season league championships during his career and the 1988 MVC Tournament title. He also helped the Braves advance to two NCAA Tournaments, with the 1985-86 team reaching as high as No. 9 in the AP poll.
Following his graduation from Bradley, Hawkins helped lead the United States to a bronze medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics. He was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 1988 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, and later traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He played 13 seasons with the 76ers, SuperSonics, Hornets and Bulls during his career, totaling 14,470 career points. Hawkins scored a career-best 22.1 points per game and was named an NBA All-Star during the 1990-91 campaign, while leading the 76ers in scoring during the 1992-93 season (20.3 ppg).
Hawkins was a member of the inaugural class of the MVC Hall of Fame in 1997 – among other Valley legends Larry Bird, Henry Iba, Ed Macauley, Oscar Robertson, Donte Stallworth and Wes Unseld. He was inducted into the Bradley Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003. He had his No. 33 retired at BU shortly after finishing his career in 1988.
The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 2006 with the Class of 2021 being the Hall of Fame's 16th induction ceremony. Hawkins is the first Brave to enter the Hall of Fame and is the first Missouri Valley Conference player to earn the honor since Xavier McDaniel (Wichita State) in 2013.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!