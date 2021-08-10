Valparaiso goes from Crusaders to Beacons

Valparaiso University's athletic teams will now be known as the Beacons, the school announced Tuesday.

The private school in northwest Indiana retired the Crusaders nickname in February after what the school called "concerns about negative associations with the nickname and religious oppression, violence and hate groups." Valparaiso went by the Brown and Gold and Valpo the rest of the school year and pledged to come up with a new nickname with input from the college as well as the community. Valpo was previously known as the Uhlans before adopting Crusaders in 1942.

Many of Valpo's marks and logos, includings its current colors and "Shield of Character," will remain part of the university's brand, according to a release from the school. The new nickname, mascot and imagery will be phased in during the 2021-22 school year. The new logo features a yellow lighthouse with white windows and yellow beams of light coming out it toward the left. It is meant to reflect the university's history and character and emphasize the light Valpo graduates shine wherever they land.