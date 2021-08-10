Valparaiso goes from Crusaders to Beacons

Valparaiso University's athletic teams will now be known as the Beacons, the school announced Tuesday.
The private school in northwest Indiana retired the Crusaders nickname in February after what the school called "concerns about negative associations with the nickname and religious oppression, violence and hate groups." Valparaiso went by the Brown and Gold and Valpo the rest of the school year and pledged to come up with a new nickname with input from the college as well as the community. Valpo was previously known as the Uhlans before adopting Crusaders in 1942.
Many of Valpo's marks and logos, includings its current colors and "Shield of Character," will remain part of the university's brand, according to a release from the school. The new nickname, mascot and imagery will be phased in during the 2021-22 school year. The new logo features a yellow lighthouse with white windows and yellow beams of light coming out it toward the left. It is meant to reflect the university's history and character and emphasize the light Valpo graduates shine wherever they land.
"Our new nickname directly connects to the university’s motto, ‘In Thy Light We See Light,’ and represents the Valparaiso University community in many ways,” said José D. Padilla, J.D., University President, in a statement. "We are beacons of light and hope in our communities. We are beacons of change on campus, in our region and in our country. We are beacons of knowledge for our students’ academic, social and spiritual growth. Above all, we are beacons of God’s light around the world. We light the way for our students, so that once they graduate, they shine their light for others. We are all Beacons at Valparaiso University."
Beacons was chosen after almost a six-month process that included nearly 1,000 suggestions and input from students, student-athletes, faculty, staff and alumni. The new nickname has a strong historical tie to the university. It has been the title of the yearbook for the last 80 years, and is also the name of the university's newest residence hall.
