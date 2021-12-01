Valparaiso hires former SIU AD Liz Jarnigan

CARBONDALE — Valparaiso University has hired former SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan as its new associate director of athletics for academic support and student services, the Beacons announced Wednesday.

Jarnigan joined SIU in 2018 as associate athletic director under Jerry Kill, overseeing the department's internal operations and helping Kill hire seven new head coaches. She was appointed athletic director in 2019 after Kill went back into coaching football, and served until September, when she was abruptly fired by SIU Chancellor Austin Lane. Lane never gave a reason for dismissing Jarnigan, a former administrator at the Air Force Academy who will be paid more than $400,000 by the university over the next two years as part of her contract.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Liz Jarnigan’s quality joining Valpo Athletics," Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said in a news release. "She brings extensive experience as an administrator and advocate for student-athletes at a variety of quality Division-I schools to our campus. Liz’s background combined with her time as a coach and as a parent of college student-athletes gives her a unique understanding of the Valpo Experience."

Jarnigan has ties to Valpo. Her son played football there.

Prior to her tenure at SIU, Jarnigan served at Air Force (associate AD/SWA, 2016–2018), San Jose State (senior associate AD for academics& student services / SWA, 2008–2016), Tulsa (associate AD for student services, 2007–2008; coordinator of student services, 2001–2006) and Briar Cliff College (assistant AD, 1994–1996). She also has extensive coaching experience. Jarnigan was the head volleyball caoch at Bethel College from 1989-94, at Briar Cliff College from 1994-96 and at Carleton College from 1996-99.

The 1987 St. Olaf College alum was a four-year letter winner in volleyball. She received her master’s in athletic administration from Fort Hays State University in 1988.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Valpo team," Jarnigan said in the news release. "The opportunity to serve student-athletes, coaches and members of the Valparaiso community is a privilege. I have grown to love this University and respect the departmental leadership of Mark LaBarbera and Sarah Pruess. Supporting the academic, athletic and personal development of student-athletes has been my professional passion, and I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Mark and Sarah in support of student-athlete success at Valpo."

Jarnigan’s husband Jeff is an assistant general manager and coach for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League. They have three children – Mary, Emily and Jack. Currently the offensive line coach at Wisconsin-River Falls, Jack is a 2019 Valparaiso University graduate and was a four-year starting center for the Valpo football team.

During her first year at the university, Jarnigan helped Kill reshape Saluki Athletics, hiring men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins, and six more head coaches — Grant Williams (soccer), Rosalind Joseph (track & field), Ed Allen (volleyball), Danielle Kaufman (women’s golf), Geoff Hansen (swimming & diving) and Lance Rhodes (baseball). She also assisted in the reorganization of the department’s administrative structure, and appointed Katie Gerlach, the senior associate athletic director in charge of operations, as SIU's senior woman administrator (SWA) earlier this year.

Jarnigan faced incredible hurdles less than a year into the job when COVID-19 virtually shut down attendance for the 2020-21 school year. SIU could only offer staff and players' family members admission to the games because of state laws that restricted its attendance. The Salukis haven't had any restrictions, yet, to offering full attendance for fans this season.

Valparaiso offers 19 sports and competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Beacons compete in the Pioneer Football League, a non-scholarship league, in football.

