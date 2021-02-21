Valparaiso holds on for 66-65 win over SIU

CARBONDALE — Moments after one of its best defensive possessions of Sunday's game against Valparaiso, SIU's men's basketball team nearly pulled off one of its best offensive ones, too.

Down one in the final minute at the Banterra Center, the Salukis forced the only shot clock violation of the night for the Brown and Gold to get the ball back. Sophomore guard Steven Verplancken Jr. caught the inbounds pass with about four seconds to play going toward the basket, met a wall of Valpo defenders, and pivoted toward the rim right before the horn. His shot from the left side of the rim fell short, however, and the Salukis fell 66-65 in the first game of a two-game series.

"It wasn’t the prettiest and there are things we can continue to do better," Valpo coach Matt Lottich said. "Southern grinds you. They work the ball on offense, they clog the paint on 'D.' Our guys, for the most part, did a good job of taking what the defense gave them."

Neither team scored the final three minutes, as Valpo (9-15, 6-9 Missouri Valley Conference) pulled a full two games ahead of SIU (10-11, 4-11) with three to play in the regular season. The same two teams square off at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN+ or ESPN3.