Last year’s War for the Wheel between SIU and SEMO was one of the wildest games in series history. The teams exchanged the lead no less than five times in the fourth quarter before the Redhawks emerged with a 34-31 win at Saluki Stadium.

The manner in which the result was obtained still lingers in the minds of some SIU fans and players. The Salukis appeared to get two fourth down stops on incomplete passes in the end zone but were flagged for pass interference.

SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent made them pay with a game-winning 2-yard touchdown pass to Damoriea Vick with 11 seconds left, leading to a field-storming by his teammates when the clock hit zeroes.

But when the teams meet again Saturday night in Cape Girardeau, SIU coach Nick Hill said revenge won’t be part of his team’s vocabulary.

“It’s just a fun college football environment to play in but that doesn’t change my message for the team and how to prepare,” he said Monday. “You come to work and take a critical eye on the things that could expose you.”

And when it comes to the 13th-ranked Redhawks, they possess plenty of things that can expose any team, even as an early-season injury wave continues to take proven players off the two-deep chart. They have one of the top running backs in FCS, an accurate quarterback and a receiving corps capable of making plays even without perhaps its top returnee.

In Saturday’s 45-7 Ohio Valley-Big South Conference rout of Lindenwood, SEMO lost Ryan Flournoy to a broken wrist before halftime. Flournoy, who torched the Salukis last year for 10 catches, 145 yards and a touchdown, had a 10-catch, 99-yard half going before his injury.

No matter. Vick grabbed 10 passes for 101 yards and two scores, while DeLaurent was 27 of 35 for 267 yards. And Geno Hess did what he’s done often in his career, piling up 115 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Hess enters this week’s game with 18 career 100-yard games and a school-record 4,227 rushing yards. He’s 927 yards away from capturing the all-time OVC record.

“He makes a lot of people miss; he’s a strong back and fast enough to make a big play,” Hill said.

With Flournoy out and another receiver, Dalyn McDonald, uncertain after being knocked out on the opening kickoff against Lindenwood, the Redhawks figure to lean on Hess a little more. That could create an unstoppable object-immovable force vibe against a defense that’s allowed only 102 rushing yards in two games.

Of course, SIU actually kept Hess in check last year, ceding just 65 yards on 19 attempts. But DeLaurent went 33 of 44 for 332 yards and four touchdowns, kick-starting a big year that ended with SEMO reaching the FCS playoffs.

Even with injuries taking away key receivers and defensive standouts like linebacker Bryce Norman (shoulder) – Norman might be able to return on Saturday night – the Redhawks are still a favorite to win their conference and a postseason bid.

SEMO’s defense also showed off some depth in last week’s blowout win. It picked off three passes, getting a 72-yard pick-six from Henry Pickens III just before halftime that gave it a 38-0 lead. Lindenwood managed just 250 total yards.

“It was important in a lot of ways,” Redhawks coach Tom Matukewicz said to the Southeast Missourian about the win. “Of course, it was the conference opener but really, it was way bigger than that.”

SEMO unveiled the first phase of a renovated Houck Field, its 93-year-old home, last week. New field turf and a seating structure on the south side of the field, along with concession stands and restrooms, were among the features.

The south seating area and the press box were condemned just before SIU’s last visit to Cape Girardeau in 2021. A new press box is going to be part of the next wave of improvements to the stadium. Media currently aren’t allowed in the old press box on the north side of the stadium due to a lack of space.