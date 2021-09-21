Watch now: ISU to lean on Waring, diverse backfield

CARBONDALE — Illinois State is still big up front, as usual, but has a different kind of ground attack this season under 13th-year coach Brock Spack.

Center Drew Bones, a 6-foot-4, 350-pound junior that is on the watch list for the Senior Bowl, has started 24 straight games. Left guard Trey Georgie (6-5, 305), right guard Peter Bussone (6-2, 315) and right tackle Peyton Asche (6-8, 315) also give the Redbirds (2-1) good size on the offensive line, but they have a different type of group running behind them this season. Starting quarterback Bryce Jefferson, who threw the team's only two touchdown passes this season, is on the shelf with a shoulder injury, and ISU has four runners with 10 or more carries.

Freshman Jackson Waring, who had an 8-yard rushing touchdown after coming in for Jefferson last weekend at Eastern Illinois, is expected to start at quarterback when ISU takes on No. 7/8 SIU on Saturday.

"They're going to be a physical football team that hangs their hat on runnin' the ball," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "When you can do that, and you can run the ball effectively, then you're going to have a lot of opportunities in the play-pass and the play-action, the naked game. He's able to execute that, and that's how they recruit their quarterback position. Each game is different."

Waring, a 6-3, 215-pound true freshman from Ankeny, Iowa, threw only seven passes in Saturday's 31-24 win over Eastern Illinois in Charleston. Waring had 15 yards rushing on 10 attempts, including the 8-yard scoring play in the third quarter that broke a 17-all tie.

"We kept things pretty simple for him, and he executed," ISU coach Brock Spack said. "He's a big kid that runs well. He's athletic. He's a really good looking guy, from a stature standpoint, so, he's a good athlete, a good player, and has the arm strength to throw it over your head to keep ya honest."

The Redbirds didn't take the lead for good against 0-4 EIU until Pha'leak Brown, a 5-10, 205-pound sophomore, powered in from the 3-yard line in the final two minutes. Brown has 76 yards rushing on the season on 17 carries in three games. Brown, leading rusher Cole Mueller (261 yards, 2 TDs, 28 attempts), Kevin Brown (89 yards, 10 carries) and Nigel White (76 yards, 2 TDs, 18 carries) all average over four yards a carry. ISU is sixth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in rushing (187 yards a game) and last in passing (96.7 yards a game).

After going 1-3 in the spring before calling it quits, ISU lost its top lineman, Drew Himmelman, but returns 19 starters. Ten are on offense, after Jefferson started all four games in the spring. The Redbirds were picked seventh in the MVFC preseason poll, its lowest showing since getting picked eighth in 2009. ISU didn't have a single preseason all-conference first team selection.

The Redbirds were better than advertised that season. They finished tied for third, and could make a big dent in the Salukis' postseason chances if they're able to win Saturday at Saluki Stadium.

SIU was picked fourth in the MVFC preseason poll, its highest showing since it was selected third in 2011. The Salukis finished tied for seventh place that season.

