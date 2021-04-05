Western Illinois pulls out of final 2 football games, including Saturday at SIU

The MVFC does not have a steadfast rule as to how many healthy players teams are required to have to play, but recommend at least 53. The Salukis' game last fall against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State was postponed for a few days because of COVID-19-related issues within the Redhawk program.

SIU has played all the games on its spring schedule on time.

Four of the Valley Football's five scheduled games last weekend were canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 issues or because a team opted out. SIU was scheduled to play at Illinois State, which opted out of the remainder of its spring season in March.

WIU did not mention COVID-19 as its reason to quit on Monday. Elliott and three team captains are scheduled to appear at a virtual press conference Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Hill posted a statement on his Twitter account after WIU announced it was calling off the game.

"I am deeply disappointed — disappointed for our players, our coaches, our fans and for our league," he said. "Ten conference schools stood together in January and made an 'unwavering commitment' to each other to play a full spring schedule. Our last two opponents have now backed out of that pledge.