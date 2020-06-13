Where Are They Now? | Former golfer now taking different shots

In a qualifier for an LPGA event, she shot 3-over-par in what she thought was one of her better rounds as an aspiring pro.

"I told my swing coach that was one of the best rounds that I could have played, and I think I missed the cut to go to the tournament by two," she said. "I honestly don't think I could have played any better. He said 'But you didn't qualify,' and I said 'Exactly.' Obviously, I know it takes time. With me playing as well as I did, and not coming close to qualifying made me realize that I was not where I was supposed to be, or even where I could get to. And it was very eye-opening."

Cassie, 28, decided to take some time off. She took up photography, first taking wildlife shots. Birds interested her because of their colors and natural settings, and they reminded her of her grandmother.

"She passed away, but she loved birds," Cassie said. "It made me feel a little bit closer to her."

Her biological clock spoke to her, too.

"Things change in your life," she said. "If it's going to take 10 years (to be a pro), I'm going to be 32. I want to have kids. There are other things in life that I would really like to do, and I don't foresee having kids and playing golf very doable."