Where Are They Now? | Former Saluki quarterback Iannotti still selling tickets

CARBONDALE — Nearly five years after racking up the second-most rushing and passing yards in SIU history, former quarterback Mark Iannotti is still selling tickets.

Iannotti, 26, threw for 5,436 yards and rushed for 850 in just two seasons with the Salukis. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Schaumburg native threw for an SIU-record 3,195 yards as a senior in 2015. Only two other quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference threw for more than 2,000 yards that year. Iannotti led the league with 24 touchdown passes, but also tied for the league with 10 picks in 11 starts.

Iannotti set a single-game record with 517 yards of total offense in SIU's 48-47 loss at Indiana to start the 2015 season. He threw for 411 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 106 yards on 17 carries. Wide receiver Connor Iwema dropped a potentially-winning two-point conversion try with 18 seconds to play, and the Salukis lost what turned out to be the first of five games that year by three points or less.

"Going into any game I didn't think we were the underdog," Iannotti said. "We didn't go into any game thinking we were going to lose. We knew every game would be competitive. A lot of them were one-possession games that didn't end up falling our way, whether that was because of me with a turnover, or something else."