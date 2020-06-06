Where Are They Now? | Former Saluki quarterback Iannotti still selling tickets

CARBONDALE — Nearly five years after racking up the second-most rushing and passing yards in SIU history, former quarterback Mark Iannotti is still selling tickets.
Iannotti, 26, threw for 5,436 yards and rushed for 850 in just two seasons with the Salukis. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Schaumburg native threw for an SIU-record 3,195 yards as a senior in 2015. Only two other quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference threw for more than 2,000 yards that year. Iannotti led the league with 24 touchdown passes, but also tied for the league with 10 picks in 11 starts.
Iannotti set a single-game record with 517 yards of total offense in SIU's 48-47 loss at Indiana to start the 2015 season. He threw for 411 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 106 yards on 17 carries. Wide receiver Connor Iwema dropped a potentially-winning two-point conversion try with 18 seconds to play, and the Salukis lost what turned out to be the first of five games that year by three points or less.
"Going into any game I didn't think we were the underdog," Iannotti said. "We didn't go into any game thinking we were going to lose. We knew every game would be competitive. A lot of them were one-possession games that didn't end up falling our way, whether that was because of me with a turnover, or something else."
Only SIU Hall of Famer Joel Sambursky (2001-05) had more total offensive yards than Iannotti's 6,386. Sambursky earned 1,100 of his 8,994 total yards on the ground, more than any other quarterback in school history. Iannotti, who grew up as a defensive lineman and linebacker, may have shattered that record. Former Saluki quarterback Nick Hill, Iannotti's position coach and offensive coordinator, who is now in his fifth year leading the program, once called Iannotti a fullback playing quarterback.
"I did always play that way, because, growing up, I always played defense," Iannotti said. "I didn't begin playing quarterback until high school. I always played D-line and linebacker, so I grew up loving to tackle and loving to hit. Whenever I ran the ball, I always looked for that contact."
Today, married and living in the Chicago suburb of Geneva, Iannotti works with different contacts as a vendor relationship manager for Vivid Seats. A marketing major at SIU, he started with the company shortly after graduating. Iannotti worked out in front of NFL scouts at Northwestern University's Pro Day, one in Chicago run by the Bears, and at SIU, but never got an invitation to training camp. He got some interest from the CFL and the Arena Football League before it folded, but decided to start his professional career.
Iannotti still keeps up with the Salukis quite frequently, and has stayed in touch with Hill and several of his teammates. He already has tickets for SIU's game at Wisconsin Sept. 12, hoping to catch a glimpse of a running back that reminds him of when he played.
"I love watching Javon Williams (Jr.), after the year that he had," Iannotti said. "He reminds me of myself, just sacrificing his body and putting it all on the line for the success of the team. That's how exactly how I felt when I played, and that's kind of how Nick Hill coaches. It looks like Javon is building into that system."
